Customer Success Platform Market Demonstrates a Spectacular Growth by 2027 Amity (Lilikoi Data Inc.), Bolstra, Catalyst Software, CustomerSuccessBox, Gainsight, Natero (Freshworks Inc.), Salesforce.com, Inc., Salesmachine inc., Strikedeck, Inc. (Medallia), UserIQ

Customer success in business focuses on improving customer lifetime value by helping them realize the full potential of products or services. The customer success platform is used by enterprises to monitor and improve customer service operations through analytical insights. The growing trend of improving customer experiences and optimizing customer relationships is propelling the demand for customer success platforms.

According to a new market study entitled "Customer Success Platform Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Deployment Type (On-Premise and Cloud) and Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail & Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Travel & Hospitality, IT & Telecommunication, Media & Entertainment, and Others) and Geography,"

The customer success platform market is anticipated to witness robust growth on account of various driving factors such as increasing data volume and digitalization, coupled with the emergence of cloud computing for customer success. Moreover, the demand for advanced solutions to supervise customer service and reduce churn is further likely to fuel market growth. However, the customer success platform market is challenged by data security and privacy concerns during the forecast period. Nonetheless, the growing adoption of machine learning and artificial intelligence is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the customer success platform market.

Leading Key Market Players Mentioned in the Report:- Amity (Lilikoi Data Inc.), Bolstra, Catalyst Software, CustomerSuccessBox, Gainsight, Natero (Freshworks Inc.), Salesforce.com, Inc., Salesmachine inc., Strikedeck, Inc. (Medallia), UserIQ

The global customer success platform market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, application area, enterprise size, and industry vertical. By component, the market is segmented into solution and services. On the basis of deployment mode, the market is classified into cloud and on-premises. Based on application area, the market is segmented as customer experience management, customer service, sales and marketing management, risk and compliance management, and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as large enterprises and SMEs. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as BFSI, IT & telecom, retail and e-commerce, healthcare, government, and others.

