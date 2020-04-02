Dialysis Market size, share, growth Analysis Prospects to 2027

Dialysis is a method used to eliminate waste products, such as urea and creatinine, from the blood due to incorrect functioning of kidney. The dialysis is generally needed for people suffering from prolonged renal failure. This procedure is essential during the end-stage renal disease treatment and kidney transplant. In this procedure, the blood is purified, extra fluid and toxins are removed, and electrolyte balance is reestablished in the blood.

The dialysis market is projected to grow in the forecast period owing to the rise in number of end-stage renal diseases, increase in incidence of diabetes and hypertension, growing healthcare expenditure, rise in elderly population, and upsurge in funding for development of new products. Moreover, the technological improvements leading to higher adoption rate and unexploited markets in the developing nations are also offering opportunities in market growth during the forecast period..

Get sample PDF copy at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00008763/

Top Leading companies are:

– Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

– B. Braun Melsungen AG

– Baxter

– DIAVERUM

– Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

– Medivators Inc.

– Nipro Corporation

– NIKKISO CO., LTD.

– Medtronic

– Toray Medical Co., Ltd.

The global dialysis market is segmented on the basis of type, product & services, and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented into hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. Based on product & services, the market is segmented into equipment, consumables, drugs, and services. Based on end user, the dialysis market is segmented into in-center dialysis and home dialysis.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global dialysis market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The dialysis market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Dialysis Market – By Type

1.3.2 Dialysis Market – By Product & Services

1.3.3 Dialysis Market – By End User

1.3.4 Dialysis Market – By Region

1.3.4.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. DIALYSIS MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

Purchase Copy of This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00008763/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]