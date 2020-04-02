Digital Radio Frequency Market Emerging Growth Analysis, Future Demand and Business Opportunities 2027

Digital Radio Frequency Market study by “The Insight Partners” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

The digital radio frequency is a technique for capturing and retransmitting the radio frequency signals and is used for jamming radar signals. The digital radio frequency is an electronic mechanism involved in various defense units such as ground-based military units, unmanned aerial systems (UAS), and naval ships. The continuous invention in technology has amplified the demand for the global digital radio frequency market.

The increase in usage of unmanned aerial vehicles and technical upgradations in warfare equipment are some of the major factors driving the growth of the digital radio frequency market. Additionally, the up-gradation of traditional platforms and upsurge in the usage of DFRM jammers in aircraft, ships, and land vehicles are noteworthy factors for the growth of the digital radio frequency market. However, the ban on usage of jammers for civilian applications and reduction in investment on defense equipment are some of the major factors which may restrain the growth of the digital radio frequency market.

Leading Digital Radio Frequency Market Players:

Airbus Group

BAE Systems

Curtiss-Wright

Elbit Systems Ltd.

IAI (Israel Aerospace Industries)

Mercury Systems

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

Rohde & Schwarz

Thales Group

