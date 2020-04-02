Education Hardware Market: Emerging Players Setting the Stage for the Long Term

Global Education Hardware Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing investment structure of the Global Education Hardware Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Dell, HP, Promethean, Samsung, Seiko Epson, AsusTek, Autodesk, Aver Information, BenQ, Califone International, C3 IT Xperts, Compaq, Elmo, EnvisionTEC, EOS, Fitbit, Garmin, Genee World, Graphene 3D lab, HCL Technologies, Hoganas, IPEVO, Jawbone, Ken-A-Vision, Microsoft, Mimio, Motorola Mobility, Optmoma, Organovo Holdings, Pathway Innovations and Technologies, Pebble, Ponoko, Positivo Informatica, QOMO HiteVision, Sharp, Sony, Smart Technologies, Speechi, TeamBoard & Toshiba.

Over the years, there has been a significant increase in the adoption of technology in the education sector globally. With an increase in investment by educational institutions to build IT infrastructure, there has been a noteworthy influence on the way education is imparted. As a result, the traditional classroom structure is gradually being replaced by other modes of education such as blended learning and collaborative learning.

Several computing devices vendors in the market are aiming to include software services in education equipment. Education-based software will not only enhance the learning experience for students but will also help in the overall management of students and school activities. For instance, vendors such as SunGard, Blackboard, Eduware, and Smart Technologies offer classroom collaboration, school enterprise resource planning, student information system, and content authoring tools. The integration of all hardware systems with software solutions in educational institutions will help to create a massive online learning environment while keeping track of the information pertaining to the learning behavior of students.

The market is witnessing high growth rate and is expected to exhibit huge growth potential during the forecast period. Vendors are coming up with new and advanced technologies to keep pace with the rapidly changing education environment. Owing to growing aspects of virtualization in the education sector, vendors are introducing hardware that is compatible with these kinds of classroom setup. The competitive environment in this market is expected to intensify in the coming years with an increase in product or service extensions, technological innovations, and M&As.

In 2017, the global Education Hardware market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

Education Hardware Market Overview:

The Education Hardware industry market is segmented by K-12 education & Higher education, PCs, Interactive displays & Classroom wearables.

Education Hardware Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2025

Education Hardware research study is to define market sizes of various segments & countries by past years and to forecast the values by next 5 years. The report is assembled to comprise each qualitative and quantitative elements of the industry facts including: market share, market size (value and volume 2014-19, and forecast to 2025) which admire each countries concerned in the competitive examination. Further, the study additionally caters the in-depth statistics about the crucial elements which includes drivers & restraining factors that defines future growth outlook of the market.

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2014-2019 ; Base year – 2019; Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

The segments and sub-section of Education Hardware market are shown below:

The Study is segmented by following Product Type: , PCs, Interactive displays & Classroom wearables

Major applications/end-users industry are as follows: K-12 education & Higher education

Some of the key players/Manufacturers involved in the Market are – Dell, HP, Promethean, Samsung, Seiko Epson, AsusTek, Autodesk, Aver Information, BenQ, Califone International, C3 IT Xperts, Compaq, Elmo, EnvisionTEC, EOS, Fitbit, Garmin, Genee World, Graphene 3D lab, HCL Technologies, Hoganas, IPEVO, Jawbone, Ken-A-Vision, Microsoft, Mimio, Motorola Mobility, Optmoma, Organovo Holdings, Pathway Innovations and Technologies, Pebble, Ponoko, Positivo Informatica, QOMO HiteVision, Sharp, Sony, Smart Technologies, Speechi, TeamBoard & Toshiba

If opting for the Global version of Education Hardware Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

• North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia , Italy and Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

