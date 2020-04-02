Emotional Intelligence Market 2020: Analysis Of The Industry By Size, Share, Consumption, Demand, Growth, Revenues, Key Companies, Types, Applications And Forecasts Until 2025

This report focuses on the global Emotional Intelligence status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Emotional Intelligence development in United States, Europe and China.

Emotional intelligence (EI), also known as Emotional quotient (EQ) and Emotional Intelligence Quotient (EIQ), is the capability of individuals to recognize their own emotions and those of others, discern between different feelings and label them appropriately, use emotional information to guide thinking and behavior.

The major driver for emotional intelligence market is the increasing growth of machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) for managing social and personal implications of employees in organizations.

The emotional intelligence market in United States is expected to dominate during the forecast period because of strong presence of companies from emotional intelligence market and companies providing emotional intelligence solutions in this region.

In 2017, the global Emotional Intelligence market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Cogito

Exforsys

TalentSmart

IHHP

Amazon

Google

IBM

Microsoft

Eyesight Technologies

Affectiva

NuraLogix

Gestigon

Crowd Emotion

Beyond Verbal

nViso

Kairos

Market analysis by product type

Touch-Based

Touchless

Market analysis by market

Healthcare

Media & Advertisement

Automotive

Market analysis by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Emotional Intelligence status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Emotional Intelligence development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Emotional Intelligence are as follows:

History Year: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

