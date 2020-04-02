Flame-Resistant Polyurethanes Market- Industry Outlook and Forecast 2023

The global market for flame-resistant polyurethanes should grow from nearly $19.1 billion in 2018 to $27.0 billion by 2023 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% for the period of 2018-2023.

Report Scope:

The scope of this report is broad and covers various types of flame-resistant polyurethane foams, flame-resistant polyurethane liquids and flame-resistant polyurethane fiber used for various end-user application industries. The market is broken down by major types, technologies, region, and application of flame-resistant polyurethane foams, flame-resistant polyurethane liquids and flame-resistant polyurethane fiber. Revenue forecasts from 2018 to 2023 are given for each flame-resistant polyurethane foam, flame-resistant polyurethane liquid and flame-resistant polyurethane fiber segment, and for each regional market, with estimated values derived from manufacturers’ total revenues. The report will not cover polyurethane foams, liquids and fiber coatings that are not specifically flame-resistant.

The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each regional market for flame-resistant polyurethane foams, flame-resistant polyurethane liquids and flame-resistant polyurethane fiber. Furthermore, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global market for

flame-resistant polyurethane foams, flame-resistant polyurethane liquids and flame-resistant polyurethane fiber.

The report concludes with a focus on the distribution landscape and includes profiles of the major retailers and wholesalers in the global market for flame-resistant polyurethane foams, flame-resistant polyurethane liquids and flame-resistant polyurethane fiber.

Report Includes:

– 68 tables

– A comprehensive study of the flame-resistant polyurethanes market on a global scale within the industry

– Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– A look at what new products and patents are and new technologies that will impact the industry

– Examination of the major trends and drivers in the industry, and quantification of the size of the global market

– Coverage of various types of flame resistant polyurethane foams, flame resistant polyurethane liquids and flame resistant polyurethane fiber

– Detailed profiles of the major retailers and wholesalers in the industry, including Axalta Coating Systems, Llc , Blauer Manufacturing Co., Inc, Clark Foam Products Corp., Elasco Urethane Inc., Flameret Inc., and Perimeter Solutions

Summary

Flame-resistant polyurethanes are a subsection of the larger polyurethane industry. These materials are polyurethanes that come in several states (flexible foams, rigid foams and liquids) that are either manufactured to be flame-resistant or that have flame-resistant additives added during the manufacturing process.

There are many end-user markets for flame-resistant (FR) polyurethanes. Construction, furniture and transportation markets use millions of tons globally of flexible foams for seating and paneling, and rigid foams for insulation and architectural pieces. FR polyurethane fiber is required protective clothing for firefighters, welders and electrical workers.

Definition

There are many terms used for products and materials and how they react to fire and heat sources. Flame resistant refers to products and materials that are inherently nonflammable. In addition, the chemical structures in the materials are fire-resistant. These are slow-burning materials and will not melt when close to a heat source. They may not be 100% nonflammable but are slow-burning and often self-extinguishing.

Flame retardant refers to products and materials that are chemically treated with varnishes or additives that are slow-burning or self-extinguishing when exposed to a heat source or flame. The original product or materials can be flammable but must be coated with a flame-retardant varnish or additive to decrease flammability.

Fireproof is another term that has the same meaning as fire-resistant (not an additive but the structure of the material). The term is typically not used when technically describing the structure of the product or additive applied, but it is used in marketing materials for general consumers. Fire resistant means the same as “flame-resistant,” but is a more common term that refers to products and materials that are inherently nonflammable.

Fire retardant is an equally common term which is the same as “flame retardant” and refers to products and materials that are chemically treated with varnishes or additives that are slow-burning. For this report, we will use the term “flame-resistant” since we will only be looking at polyurethane products that are made with chemicals so that the product is flame/fire-resistant (slow-burning), and not flame-retardant chemicals that are coating the polyurethane foams and products on the exterior. According to the Polyurethane Foam Association, more than REDACTED billion lbs. of foam are produced everyyear in the U.S. Its website states, “It is all around us in our daily lives, in our homes, vehicles, schoolsand businesses. It is the cushioning material of choice in nearly all upholstered furniture and mattress es.”

