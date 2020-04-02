Footwear Sole Material Market Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 to 2025

This report focuses on the global Footwear Sole Material status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Footwear Sole Material development in United States, Europe and China.

Footwear can be of various types including boots, shoes, sandals, slippers, sneakers, etc. It can be made from different materials such as leather, rubber, plastic and textiles.

Growth of the footwear industry, especially in emerging economies such as India, China and ASEAN countries, is expected to be the key factor driving the demand for footwear.

Among the product types, the athletic footwear segment is expected to dominate the global footwear sole material market in terms of market volume by the end of 2025.

In 2017, the global Footwear Sole Material market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Nike

Adidas

Bata

Puma

Columbia Sportswear

Dow Chemical

Hunstman

BASF SE

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Leather

Rubber

Plastics

Other Materials

Market segment by Application, split into

Shoe Stores

Retail Stores

Supermarkets

Online

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Footwear Sole Material are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Footwear Sole Material Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Leather

1.4.3 Rubber

1.4.4 Plastics

1.4.5 Other Materials

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Footwear Sole Material Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Shoe Stores

1.5.3 Retail Stores

1.5.4 Supermarkets

1.5.5 Online

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Footwear Sole Material Market Size

2.2 Footwear Sole Material Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Footwear Sole Material Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Footwear Sole Material Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Footwear Sole Material Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Footwear Sole Material Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Footwear Sole Material Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Footwear Sole Material Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Footwear Sole Material Key Players Head office and Area Served<

Continued….

