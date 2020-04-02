Fumed Silica Market Growth Study 2019: Key Players are Globe Specialty Metals, Inc. (U.S.), Norchem, Inc. (U.S.), Elkem (Norway), Elkon Products, Inc. (Canada)

The report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of the Fumed Silica Market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. Exceptional problems require exceptional people to solve, while exceptional people are invariably drawn towards solving exceptional problems and with this belief DBMR team works with industry analysts, consultants and domain experts, leveraging their global experience, helping to deliver excellence in all assignments that are undertaken.

Global Fumed Silica Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.72 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 2.95 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Methodologies utilized to evaluate the market-:

Research analysts and experts have utilized excellent market research tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Primary and Secondary research analysis to define, describe and evaluate the competitive landscape of the Fumed Silica Market.

Key vendors operating in the market:

Few of the major competitors currently working in fumed silica market are Globe Specialty Metals, Inc. (U.S.), Norchem, Inc. (U.S.), Elkem (Norway), Elkon Products, Inc. (Canada), Dow Corning Corporation (U.S.), Cementec Industries Inc. (Canada), Kryton International, Inc. (Canada), Brock White Co. LLC (U.S.), (Australia), (U.K.), Bisley & Company Pty. Ltd. (Australia), Rockfit Corporation (India), Wuhan New Reach Chemical Co. Ltd. (China), Shanghai Topken Silica Fume Co. Ltd. (China), Shenzhen Bemsun Industry Co. Ltd. (China), N.K. Enterprises (India), Concrete Waterproofing Manufacturing Pty Ltd (Australia), Applied Material Solutions (USA), and Heraeus Quarzglas GmbH & Co. Kg (Germany) .

Segmentation: Fumed Silica Market

Global Fumed Silica Market By Type (Hydrophilic, Hydrophobic)

Application (Paints & Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Pharmaceuticals, UPR, Gel batteries, Lighting, others)

Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Research objectives of the Fumed Silica Market research report-:

It deliberately analyzes the development factors, trending patterns and their effect on the Fumed Silica Market

It gives stick point examination of continuously evolving market elements and keeps you ahead of contenders.

It defines smart business methodologies by giving deep knowledge into the market focus and directing a nitty gritty investigation of executive framework of market sections.

It predicts the future market performance and its outcomes during the forecast time i.e. 2019-2026.

Market Drivers:

Fumed Silica is available at chip price in the market as compare to precipitated silica, this act as a drivers for growing in the market.

Silica is mostly used in pharmaceutical and construction industries.

Market Restraints:

Growing popularity of the eco-friendly paints hampering the demand for fumed silica

There are government regulations in fumed silica, this act as restraints in fumed silica market.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In May 2017, Brock White Construction Company LLC Announces new acquisition by purchasing five branches of Gerdau Construction Products. This acquisition strengthen the Brock White/BW Supply’s and Stetson’s ability to serve all customers in Appleton, Wisconsin location.

In November 2017, Kryton International Inc. announces its acquisition of Calgary-based Cementec Industries Inc, it is a manufacturer of concrete additive solutions for the construction, oil and gas industries.

Highlights of the Study

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders To describe and forecast the market, in terms of value, for various segments, by region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW) Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth What all challenges manufacturers will face as well as new opportunities and threats faced by them. Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations

