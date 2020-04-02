Global Automotive Pump Market Outlook: World Approaching Demand & Growth Prospect 2019-2026
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Rest of the World
The Automotive Pump market is analyzed considering forecast period of 2019-2026.Global Automotive Pump Market is valued approximately USD 15.3 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.3% over the forecast period 2019-2026.
Major market player included in this report are:
Aisin Seiki
Delphi
Denso
Johnson Electric
Robert bosch
KSPG
Magna International
SHW
ZF Trq
Continental
Major segments covered in the Automotive Pump Market report include:
By Type:
Fuel Pump, Water Pump
Windshield Washer Pump
Steering Pump
Transmission Oil Pump
Fuel Injection Pump
Vacuum Pump
Headlight Washer Pump
By Vehicle Type:
Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)
Heavy Commercial vehicle (HCV)
By Technology:
Electric Pump
Mechanical Pump
By Displacement:
Fixed Displacement
variable displacement
By EV Type:
battery Electric Vehicle
Fuel Cell Electric vehicle
Hybrid Electric vehicle
Plug-in Electric Vehicle
By Off-Highway Vehicle:
Construction Equipment
Mining Equipment
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
- Historical year – 2016, 2017
- Base year – 2018
- Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
