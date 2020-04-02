Global Consumer Telematics Market 2020: Industry Size, Demand, Industry Trends, Advancements, Top Manufacturers and Tremendous Growth till 2023
The Global Consumer Telematics Market Report offers a complete analysis of the current situation and the advancement possibilities of the Consumer Telematics market across the globe. This report analyses substantial key components such as production, capacity, revenue, price, gross margin, sales revenue, sales volume, growth rate, consumption, import, export, technological developments, supply, and future growth strategies. The research report on the Consumer Telematics market offers a comprehensive study on market share, size, growth aspects, and major players. In addition, the report contains brief information about the regional competitive landscape, market trends, and drivers, opportunities and challenges, distributors, sales channels, risks & entry barriers, as well as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Moreover, the global Consumer Telematics report majorly focuses on the current developments, new possibilities, advancements, as well as dormant traps. Moreover, the main objective of this report is to offer a detailed analysis of how the market aspects potentially influence the coming future of the Consumer Telematics market. The report also offers a comprehensive analysis about the competitive manufacturers as well as the new entrants also studies along with their brief research. The Consumer Telematics market report also provides a brief analysis of the market opportunities and challenges faced by the leading service provides. This report is specially designed to know accurate market insights and market status.
Consumer telematics are communication technologies and services enabling transfer of large amounts of data in and out of passenger vehicles in real-time. This provides consumers in-vehicle services, global positioning System (GPS) navigation, traffic information, local search (for example, for petrol pumps / gas stations or restaurants) and concierge services.
Passenger cars manufactured today offer unique connectivity solutions for better monitoring and tracking. The market is driven by amplified market penetration of smart phones, supportive governmental regulations which call for higher safety and security measures, growing demand for superior driving experience, lowered connectivity cost, and high speed internet technologies such as Long-Term Evolution (LTE).
Consumer telematics includes passenger cars. Technology agreements and collaborations are the key strategies adopted by the market players to enhance their market share. Based on type of telematics, the market is segmented into Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The traditional automotive OEM emphases on traffic safety while aftermarket highlights media, entertainment and other personalized services.
According to this study, over the next five years the Consumer Telematics market will register a 32.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 25000 million by 2023, from US$ 4630 million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Consumer Telematics business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Consumer Telematics market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Consumer Telematics value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.
Solutions
Service
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.
Car(Owned and Rental Based)
Insurance
Healthcare
Media & Entertainment
Vehicle manufacturers/dealers
Government agencies
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Verizon
Harman
TomTom
AT&T
Vodafone Group PLC
Ford Motors Co.
BMW
Telefonica
MiX Telematics
Trimble Navigation Limited
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Consumer Telematics market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Consumer Telematics market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Consumer Telematics players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Consumer Telematics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Consumer Telematics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
