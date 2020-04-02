Global Enterprise WAN Market 2020: Size, Consumption, Demand Analysis, Key Players, End Users, Various Product Types, Growth & Forecast till 2023

The Global Enterprise WAN Market Report offers a complete analysis of the current situation and the advancement possibilities of the Enterprise WAN market across the globe. This report analyses substantial key components such as production, capacity, revenue, price, gross margin, sales revenue, sales volume, growth rate, consumption, import, export, technological developments, supply, and future growth strategies. The research report on the Enterprise WAN market offers a comprehensive study on market share, size, growth aspects, and major players. In addition, the report contains brief information about the regional competitive landscape, market trends, and drivers, opportunities and challenges, distributors, sales channels, risks & entry barriers, as well as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Moreover, the global Enterprise WAN report majorly focuses on the current developments, new possibilities, advancements, as well as dormant traps. Moreover, the main objective of this report is to offer a detailed analysis of how the market aspects potentially influence the coming future of the Enterprise WAN market. The report also offers a comprehensive analysis about the competitive manufacturers as well as the new entrants also studies along with their brief research. The Enterprise WAN market report also provides a brief analysis of the market opportunities and challenges faced by the leading service provides. This report is specially designed to know accurate market insights and market status.

An enterprise WAN is a corporate network that connects geographically dispersed users areas that could be anywhere in the world.

Enterprise WAN (Wide Area Network) securely and efficiently connects your various national or international sites within a single communications infrastructure. You and your employees can therefore communicate company-wide and access your data and applications anywhere, anytime.

According to this study, over the next five years the Enterprise WAN market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Enterprise WAN business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Enterprise WAN market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Enterprise WAN value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.

SD-WAN

Traditional WAN

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.

SMEs

Large Enterprises

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Cisco

HP

Juniper

Huawei

Arista

Dell/EMC

Riverbed

NetScout

Extreme Networks

Velocloud

Viptela

Talari

Flatpipe

AT&T

NTT

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Enterprise WAN market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Enterprise WAN market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Enterprise WAN players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Enterprise WAN with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Enterprise WAN submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global Enterprise WAN Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Enterprise WAN Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Enterprise WAN Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Enterprise WAN Segment by Type

2.2.1 SD-WAN

2.2.2 Traditional WAN

2.3 Enterprise WAN Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Enterprise WAN Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Enterprise WAN Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Enterprise WAN Segment by Application

2.4.1 SMEs

2.4.2 Large Enterprises

2.5 Enterprise WAN Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Enterprise WAN Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Enterprise WAN Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Enterprise WAN by Players

3.1 Global Enterprise WAN Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Enterprise WAN Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Enterprise WAN Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Enterprise WAN Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Enterprise WAN by Regions

4.1 Enterprise WAN Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Enterprise WAN Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Enterprise WAN Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Enterprise WAN Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Enterprise WAN Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Enterprise WAN Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Enterprise WAN Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Enterprise WAN Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Enterprise WAN Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Enterprise WAN Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Enterprise WAN Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Enterprise WAN by Countries

7.2 Europe Enterprise WAN Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Enterprise WAN Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Enterprise WAN by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Enterprise WAN Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Enterprise WAN Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Enterprise WAN Market Forecast

10.1 Global Enterprise WAN Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

10.2 Global Enterprise WAN Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Enterprise WAN Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Enterprise WAN Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Enterprise WAN Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Cisco

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Enterprise WAN Product Offered

11.1.3 Cisco Enterprise WAN Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Cisco News

11.2 HP

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Enterprise WAN Product Offered

11.2.3 HP Enterprise WAN Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 HP News

11.3 Juniper

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Enterprise WAN Product Offered

11.3.3 Juniper Enterprise WAN Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Juniper News

11.4 Huawei

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Enterprise WAN Product Offered

11.4.3 Huawei Enterprise WAN Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Huawei News

11.5 Arista

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Enterprise WAN Product Offered

11.5.3 Arista Enterprise WAN Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Arista News

11.6 Dell/EMC

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Enterprise WAN Product Offered

11.6.3 Dell/EMC Enterprise WAN Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Dell/EMC News

11.7 Riverbed

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Enterprise WAN Product Offered

11.7.3 Riverbed Enterprise WAN Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Riverbed News

11.8 NetScout

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Enterprise WAN Product Offered

11.8.3 NetScout Enterprise WAN Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 NetScout News

11.9 Extreme Networks

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Enterprise WAN Product Offered

11.9.3 Extreme Networks Enterprise WAN Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Extreme Networks News

11.10 Velocloud

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Enterprise WAN Product Offered

11.10.3 Velocloud Enterprise WAN Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Velocloud News

11.11 Viptela

11.12 Talari

11.13 Flatpipe

11.14 Riverbed

11.15 AT&T

11.16 NTT

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

