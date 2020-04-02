Global Outdoor Power Equipment Market Insights Focusing on Primary Trends until 2026
This market report studies market details at global level, especially in;
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Rest of the World
This market research report offers detail overview of;
- Outdoor Power Equipment market outlook
- Outdoor Power Equipment market trends
- Outdoor Power Equipment market forecast
- Outdoor Power Equipment market 2019 overview
- Outdoor Power Equipment market growth analysis
- Outdoor Power Equipment market size
- Outdoor Power Equipment market price analysis
- Competitive landscape
The Outdoor Power Equipment market is analyzed considering forecast period of 2019-2026.Global Outdoor Power Equipment is valued approximately USD 21.6 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.2% over the forecast period 2019-2026.
Major market player included in this report are:
Husqvarna
Deere & Company
Honda
The Toro Company
Stihl Group
MTD Products
Ariens Company
Yamabiko Corporation
Stanley Black & Decker
Techtronic Industries (TTI)
Some major parameters were considered to forecast the current estimates of the Market:
- Market driving trends
- Predicted opportunities
- Challenges and restraints to be faced
- Technological developments
- Other developments, e.g. Infrastructural
- Consumer preferences
- Government regulations
- Consumer spending dynamics and trends
The global Outdoor Power Equipment market research report also encompasses an effective presentation of facts and figures related to study through bar graphs, pie charts, and infographics, covering a 360-degree outlook of the market.
The research methodology adopted to analyze the market growth and related dynamics cover the collection of raw data from credible data sources in both quantitative and qualitative forms. The data collected is from paid sources and government organizations to evaluate the market size on the basis of various segments. Market engineering consists of both ‘bottom-up’ and ‘top-down’ approaches along with data triangulation models to derive the market forecast data over the forecast period.
Major segments covered in the Outdoor Power Equipment Market report include:
By Equipment Type:
Lawn Mowers, Saws
Trimmers & Edgers
Blowers
Tillers & Cultivators
Snow Throwers
Others
By Power Source:
Fuel Powered
Electric Powered
By Application:
Commercial
Residential/DIY
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
- Historical year – 2016, 2017
- Base year – 2018
- Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
