Hair Transplant Market Rugged Expansion Foreseen By 2025

The global hair transplant market accounted to US$ 5,272.1 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.6% during the forecast period 2020 – 2025, to account to US$ 28,627.6 Mn by 2025. North America is the largest geographic market and it is expected to be the largest revenue generator during the forecast period. North American market is driven by the factors such as, government initiatives, investments made by the major companies, conferences held for the awareness regarding hair transplant.

Company Profiles

Rise in the Number of Surgical Hair Restoration Procedures

In recent years, there has been a considerable rise in the number of surgical hair restoration procedures. Hair transplant surgery offers benefits such as, original hair color and appearance, and the results are permanent. The process is completely safe and does not include harmful chemicals that might cause harm to the individual. The above stated factors are responsible for the increase in the demand for hair transplant procedures worldwide. This gradual increase in the number of hair transplant surgeries is anticipated to increase the demand for transplant in the forecast period.

Increase in the Number of Hair Transplant Procedures among Men

Hair transplant procedures have been opted by men on a large scale in the past few years. Since men are more prone to baldness, they hold maximum share as the users of hair transplant procedures. According to the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery, the percentage of men undergoing hair transplant surgery increased from 84.7% in 2014 to 85.7% in 2016. Factors such as rising work pressure, stress, improper eating habits, heredity, and exposure to chemicals among others, cause hair fall and receding hair line. Growing media and celebrity influence, societal pressure, and growing urbanization are some of the factors encouraging individuals to opt for hair transplant procure in order to enhance their physical appearance.

Procedure Insights

The global hair transplant market by procedure was led by surgical segment. In 2017, the surgical segment held a largest market share of 91.0% of the hair transplant market, by procedure. The segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2025, as it offers better results as compared to the non surgical procedure. Also, the procedure can be done on lashes and brows.

Site of Transplant Insights

The hair transplant market by site of transplant was segmented scalp transplant, facial transplant, chest transplant, and others. The scalp segment held the largest share of the market, by site of transplant. Additionally, the segment is likely to dominate in the forecast period, due to increasing prevalence of baldness.

