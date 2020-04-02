High-Throughput Screening Market- Revolutionary Trends 2023

The global high-throughput screening (HTS) market should reach $21.1 billion by 2023 from $14.4 billion in 2018 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% for the period 2018-2023.

The HTS market has significant potential due to the rising demand for drug discovery, DNA sequencing, toxicity studies and genomics applications. The capabilities and possibilities of market growth increase with new technologies and technological advancement. Emerging economies such as China, India, Latin American and Eastern Europe are considered lucrative regions that are creating opportunities and scope for the HTS market. Significant investments and funding are coming from government and private ventures, research institutes and universities to explore the potential of this market.

The scope of this study includes the current market for drug discovery, protein analysis, biological active compound screening and compound profiling. The report also includes regulations, recent developments, market projections, the competitive landscape and market share. An analysis of patents, clinical trials, innovations, opportunities and the latest trends are also discussed in the report. The report explains the key trends of HTS technologies and applications in regions around the world. It also discusses the market determinants that act as motivating and restraining factors and provides insights to stakeholders and potential entrants. The report will be a key decision-making tool for government organizations, researchers, private players, angel investors, potential entrants and so forth.

– An industry analysis of technologies and global markets for the high-throughput screening (HTS) within the industry

– Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– Characterization and quantification of the market potential for HTS by geographical regions, technology types, detection methods, components, application segments and end-use industries

– A look at the influence of government regulations, technological updates and the economic factors augmenting the growth of the market

– Relevant patent analysis within the global HTS market

– Company profiles of the major market players and their corporate profiles, including Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., GE Healthcare, Nikon Instruments Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Sysmex Corp. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The global high-throughput screening (HTS) market is expected to reach REDACTED by 2023 at a CAGR of REDACTED during the forecast period. HTS was invented in 1951 by Dr. Gyula Takatsky; six rows of 12 wells in Lucite were machined to develop the first microtiter plate. Technology and approaches for HTS have advanced in the last few years. High-throughput screening is a modern technique used in drug development that can be applied in the biological and chemical sciences. The application of robots, detectors, sensors and software enables a variety of analyses of chemical and biological compounds. This analysis can be conducted in a short time, and the toxicity of biological structures and

characteristics of metabolic and pharmacokinetic processes can be determined.

HTS aims to lead discovery for both pharmaceutical and agrochemical applications. The primary goal for pharmaceutical companies is to restructure drug discovery programs to develop the highest -performing drugs. Companies are prioritizing innovation in HTS as a major strategy in an increasingly competitive environment. The latest developments in molecular biology, chemistry, pharmacology, laboratory automation, bioinformatics and computing enable the discovery of new and innovative drugs. Furthermore, HTS enables the determination of cytotoxicity, which leads to significant decreases in expenditures and reductions in the length of the study.

HTS has become a key tool for companies and research industries, due to its ability to test large numbers of compounds quickly and efficiently. There are also opportunities for companies that can identify and implement new technology effectively. Effective integration of compound supply, assay operation and data management are essential to achieve necessary productivity. HTS is an advanced technology initiative that can utilize the advantages of the latest advances in bioscience, biotechnology, engineering and information science. A rising number of drug targets for screening, the large numbers of reagents and assay kits used in HTS techniques and increasing pharmaceutical R&D are boosting the

market. Additionally, considerable investments by government and research institutes in drug discovery are other factors that will drive the HTS market in the future. High-throughput screening enables researchers to screen huge chemical libraries against a growing number of targets for lead discovery. Drug discovery is significantly relying on both HTS and uHTS screening capability, as well as the automation technology. Ultra-high-throughput screening is defined as screening more than 100,000 generated data points per day.

Laboratory automation has grown from a novel technology to being widely used in combination with HTS technology. Applications of laboratory automation include sample generation and preparation, genomics and proteomics for target finding and validation, robotic storage devices, automated multiple parallel synthesis stations, parallel liquid handling systems, workstations and fully integrated robots for primary biological screening. Technological advancement in automation will expand the number of hits and be beneficial in hit discovery, hit profiling, pharmacological testing, re-synthesis in gram quantities and in vivo profiling. Further, artificial intelligence has the ability to analyze large amounts of data generated during biological research. Artificial intelligence enables drug discovery for rare and neglected disease by utilizing HTS datasets and machine learning models in order to identify molecules for further testing. The machine learning models have already been used for identifying lead molecules for tuberculosis therapies.

