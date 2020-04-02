Influencer Marketing Platform Market Global Share, Key Players, Growth Opportunities, Features by 2027

Influencer Marketing Platform Market Overview:

The global influencer marketing platform market accounted at US$ 137.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 373.5 Mn in 2027.

Influencer Marketing Platform Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and forecast is a specialized and in-depth study of the Influencer Marketing Platform industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report provides an overview of global Influencer Marketing Platform Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and regions.

The global Influencer Marketing Platform Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the key players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Get Sample Page @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005960/

Influencer Marketing Platform Market Key Players:

HYPR (Mogimo Inc.)

InfluencerDB (InfluencerDB Tech GmbH & Co. KG)

IZEA Worldwide Inc

JuliusWorks Inc.

Launchmetrics (Fashion Gps, Inc.)

Lefty (Modern Agency SAS)

Mavrck (Apifia Inc.)

NeoReach

Traackr, Inc.

Upfluence

Influencer Marketing Platform Market Insights:

The players operating in the influencer marketing platform market are focusing on mergers & acquisitions to expand their geographical presence. Further, the players are entering into a partnership, joint ventures, and contracts; as well as opening new offices across the globe maintain its brand image globally. Few of the recent developments are listed below:

2019: Redhill launched Redlist, influencer discovery, and rating platform.

2019: An AI solutions provider, AnyMind Group, acquired a multi-channel network, Moindy Digital Co Ltd. based in Thailand.

2019: Vero opened a new office in Vietnam, focused on digital operations, including influencer marketing.

2018: InfluencerDB announced the acquisition of Australia-based Lumio Analytics. This acquisition would enable the company to provide a gold standard solution for analytics in the influencer market.

Influencer Marketing Platform Market Regional Analysis:

An off-the-shelf report on Influencer Marketing Platform Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

Influencer Marketing Platform Market Table Of Content:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Influencer Marketing Platform – Market Landscape

5. Influencer Marketing Platform Market – Key Industry Dynamics

Influencer Marketing Platform Market Table Of Content to be Continue…..,

Buy now @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005960/

THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

– The report provides qualitative and quantitative trends of global Influencer Marketing Platform Market across offerings, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography.

– The report starts with the key takeaways (chapter two), highlighting the key trends and outlook of the global Influencer Marketing Platform Market.

– Chapter five discusses the global Influencer Marketing Platform Market scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2027.

– Chapter six to nine discuss Influencer Marketing Platform Market segments by offerings, deployment Type, and industry vertical across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. They cover market revenue forecast, and factors driving and governing growth.

– Chapter twelve provides the detailed profiles of the key companies operating in the global Influencer Marketing Platform Market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

– Chapter thirteen, i.e. the appendix is inclusive of a brief overview of the company, glossary of terms, research methodology, contact information, and the disclaimer section.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]