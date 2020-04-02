Lipid Market 2020 Opportunities, Key Development with Leading Business Players: DSM N.V., BASF SE, Nordic Naturals, Croda International Plc, Cargill Incorporated etc

Lipid Market Overview:

Global Lipid Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 7.78 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 16.26 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.65% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.



This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased levels of chronic disease prevalence and awareness regarding the health benefits of lipids. Data Bridge Market Research recently added “Lipid Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026” in his database.

To access PDF Sample report Click Here:

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-lipid-market

Major Market Players covered in the Market are:

DSM N.V., BASF SE, Nordic Naturals, Croda International Plc, Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Kerry Group, FMC Corporation, Neptune Wellness Solutions, Aker BioMarine, Omega Protein Corporation, FrieslandCampina, Polaris, SOLUTEX, Norway Pelagic, Stepan Company, GC Rieber, TASA, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Epax, Cooke Aquaculture, Clover Corporation, and ARISTA INDUSTRIES

By Type (Omega-3, Omega-6, MCTs, Others),

By Source (Plant, Animal), Form (Powder, Liquid),

By Application (Dietary Supplements & Nutraceuticals, Infant Formula, Pharmaceutical, Food Fortification, Animal Nutrition, Others)



Scope of the Report

Lipid can be defined as a chemical substance that is insoluble in water and is soluble in chloroform, alcohol and other nonpolar solvents. They are majorly found in a number of plant and animal cells along with carbohydrates and proteins. They act as a fuel for the body and comprise of an important part of the cells in the body.

Key Developments in the Market:

1.In December 2017, Cooke Aquaculture announced the acquisition of Omega Protein Corporation. The acquisition is worth around USD 500 million.

In June 2017, FMC Corporation announced an agreement for the sale of its Omega-3 business segment to Norway Pelagic.



Get Table of Contents with Charts, Figures & Tables @

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-lipid-market

Based on regions, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Market Drivers:

Awareness about the benefits amid concerns of human health and increasing cases of chronic diseases

Organic methods of production and formulation process with organic ingredients is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lower acquirements of fishes for the production of fish oils is expected to restrain the market growth as it effects the prices of fish oils increasing it significantly

Lack of sustainability and consistency of fisheries is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth as it causes the production of fish oil to be decreased

Key questions answered in the report:

How was the performance of developing regional markets in the past five years?

What are the key features of products attracting high consumer demand in the Lipid Market?

Which factors will be responsible for market growth in the near future?

What will be the size of the market in terms of value and volume?

Which players are expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

Access Full report of Lipid [email protected]

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-lipid-market

About Us:

Data Bridge Market research endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market.

We ponder into the heterogeneous markets in accord with our clients needs and scoop out the best possible solutions and detailed information about the market trends. Data Bridge delves into the markets across Asia, North America, South America, Africa to name few.

Contact Us:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1-888-387-2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 819+2 7475

Email: [email protected]