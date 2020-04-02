Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate by 2027 – GILYOS, Jubilant HollisterStier, Biofortuna Limited, Lyophilization Services of New England, Lyophilization Technology and Biopharma Group

Lyophilization involves freeze drying of products. In pharmaceutical industries this process is widely used to increase the self-life of antibiotics, vaccines and protein based drugs. Biopharmaceutical companies are using lyophilization services to keep APIs and drugs sterile. Increasing good manufacturing practices are increasing demand of lyophilization services.

Increasing development of biopharmaceuticals drugs has increased significantly in recent years. At present, over 50% of the drugs are in pipeline involve biologics. Most of these are not stable in aqueous formulations, which makes it difficult to store them for longer time. Lyophilization offers longer viable shelf lives, and is widely preferred in biopharmaceutical formulations. Emerging biopharmaceutical industry in the Asia Pacific and increasing demand of biologics are driving the growth of the market.

The global lyophilization services for Biopharmaceuticals market is segmented on the basis of service type, and end user. Based on service type, the market is segmented into product & cycle development, clinical manufacturing, commercial manufacturing, and freeze drying analytical services. Based on end user, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, research institutes and other.

Top Leading Market Players:

1. GILYOS

2. Jubilant HollisterStier LLC

3. Biofortuna Limited

4. Lyophilization Services of New England

5. Lyophilization Technology, Inc

6. Biopharma Group

7. Symbiosis Pharmaceutical Services

Key Benefits-

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market.

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa).

The report assists in determining and analyzing the Key market players’ portfolios with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key developments in past five years and helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage. The market payers from Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals market.

The Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 18 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Major highlights of the report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

