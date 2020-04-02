MEDICAL TOURISM MARKET GLOBAL DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS, OPPORTUNITIES, TRENDS : ASIAN HEART INSTITUTE, KPJ HEALTHCARE BERHAD, NTT MEDICAL CENTER TOKYO, SEOUL NATIONAL UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL

Medical Tourism Market Report Provides Future Development Possibilities By Key Players, Key Drivers, Competitive Analysis, Scope, And Key Challenges Analysis. The Reports Conjointly Elaborate The Expansion Rate Of The Industry Supported The Highest CAGR And Global Analysis. This Medical Tourism Market Report Providing An In Depth And Top To Bottom Analysis By Market Size, Growth Forecast By Applications, Sales, Size, Types And Competitors For The Creating Segment And The Developing Section Among The Medical Tourism Market. Medical Tourism Market Expansion Worldwide With Top Players Future Business Scope and Investment Analysis Report

The global medical tourism market witnessed a flat growth in the past few years but sustained due to high cost of medical treatment in developed countries such as US and UK in fact, most of the outbound medical tourists are from North America and Europe.

The major players in medical tourism market are Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, Fortis Healthcare, Asian Heart Institute, KPJ Healthcare Berhad, NTT Medical Center Tokyo, SEOUL NATIONAL UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL., UZ Leuven, ADITYA BIRLA HEALTH SERVICES LTD.

The medical tourism market is expected to grow globally with an estimated CAGR of 22% to reach USD 269.54 billion by 2028. Availability of benefits such as better healthcare, latest technologies, innovative medicines, modern devices, better hospitality and personalized care are the main market drivers of this market.

The industry specific parameters that are driving the global medical tourism market are primarily the increasing healthcare related costs in the patient’s country of origin, lack of insurance and healthcare coverages, lower cost of medical treatment in destination countries, availability of highly trained, skilled, and qualified specialists in the countries providing services, and increasing costs of long-term care in developed countries.

With respect to mega trends or macro factors fueling the growth of the global medical tourism market are the population growth, urbanization, and easy access to popular medical tourism destinations.

The Medical Tourism Market is segmented based on Treatment Type

Dental Treatment, Cosmetic Treatment, Cardiovascular Treatment, Orthopedic Treatment, Cardiovascular Treatment,Orthopedic Treatment, Neurological Treatment, Cancer Treatment, Fertility Treatment

