New reports unveils more details about Personalized Nutrition Market by 2026 | Top Key Players like BASF SE (Germany), DSM (Netherlands), Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (US), Amway (US), DNAfit (UK), Wellness Coaches (US), Atlas Biomed Group Limited (UK), Care/Of (US), Habit food personalized, LLC (US), Persona (US)

The functional food and nutraceutical market observed significant growth in the past few years. However, as one-size-fits-all is not considered as an appropriate approach to nutrition, personalized nutrition and wellness products are in demand. This drives the demand for the retail of personalized nutrition and wellness products. Advancements in metabolic profiling technologies have enabled the investigation of nutrition requirements of an individual which subsequently drives the development of personalized programs. Such profiling technologies support the production and retail of functional foods and supplements from food composition to promote wellness.

The global Personalized Nutrition market is expected to expand at a CAGR of +8% over the forecast period 2020-2026.

The report, titled Global Personalized Nutrition Market defines and briefs readers about its products, applications, and specifications. The research lists key companies operating in the global market and also highlights the key changing trends adopted by the companies to maintain their dominance. By using SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force analysis tools, the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of key companies are all mentioned in the report. All leading players in this global market are profiled with details such as product types, business overview, sales, manufacturing base, competitors, applications, and specifications.

BASF SE (Germany), DSM (Netherlands), Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (US), Amway (US), DNAfit (UK), Wellness Coaches (US), Atlas Biomed Group Limited (UK), Care/Of (US), Habit food personalized, LLC (US), Persona (US), Bactolac Pharmaceutical, Inc. (US), Balchem Corporation (US), Zipongo (US), DNAlysis (South Africa), Sanger Genomics Pvt Ltd. (India), DayTwo (Israel), Mindbodygreen (US), BiogeniQ (Canada), Helix (US), Segterra (US), Metagenics, Inc. (US), Baze (US), GX Sciences, Inc. (US), and Nutrigenomix (Canada)

The study throws light on the Personalized Nutrition market mainly focusing on the growth factors and even the restraining factors. The restraining factors are also provided with the best solutions which also prove to be a counteract to the drawback and help increase the market demand. Applications, types, technology and many other segmentations are studied to give a depth of knowledge for the further market investment. Key driving forces for Personalized Nutrition market is explained to help give an idea for detailed analysis of this market.

The global Personalized Nutrition market is analyzed in terms of its competitive landscape. For this, the report encapsulates data on each of the key players in the market according to their current company profile, gross margins, sale price, sales revenue, sales volume, product specifications along with pictures, and the latest contact information. The report’s conclusion leads into the overall scope of the global market with respect to feasibility of investments in various segments of the market, along with a descriptive passage that outlines the feasibility of new projects that might succeed in the global Personalized Nutrition market in the near future.

