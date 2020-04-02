Polytetrafluoroethylene Market Driving Factors, Key Players and Growth Opportunities by 2025

According to IMARC Group, the polytetrafluoroethylene market to reach a value of US$ 3.05 Billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5% during 2020-2025. the polytetrafluoroethylene, or PTFE, is a versatile, high-performance fluoropolymer that is made up of carbon and fluorine atoms. It is an ivory-white and opaque plastic polymer manufactured from the free-radical polymerization of tetrafluoroethylene molecules. PTFE is used for non-stick coating in kitchen cookware like pans, baking trays.

PTFE is a cost-effective solution used in various industries, ranging from oil and gas, chemical processing to electronics and construction. Due to its excellent electrical properties, such as high insulation resistance, low dielectric constant, PTFE is used in electrical insulation, flexible printed circuit boards, and semiconductor parts. Apart from this, PTFE is the material of choice for a wide range of chemical and engineering processing materials, including gaskets, vessel linings, pump interiors, washers, rings, seals, spacers, dip tubes, and well-drilling components. Moreover, the increasing demand for PTFE in the medical industry for manufacturing biocompatible membranes and grafts acts as another growth-inducing factor that is expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the upcoming years.

Breakup by Form:

Granular

Micro Powder

Fine Powder

Others

Breakup by Type:

Virgin PTFE

Stainless Steel Filled PTFE

Carbon Filled PTFE

Bronze Filled PTFE

Glass Filled PTFE

Others

Breakup by Application:

Sheet

Coatings

Pipes

Films

Others

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Industrial & Chemical Processing

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being AGC Inc., Zhonghao Chenguang Research Institute, Daikin Industries Ltd., Dongyue Group, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited, Halopolymer OJSC, Jiangsu Meilan Chemical Co. Ltd, Shanghai 3F New Material Co. Ltd, Solvay SA, The 3M Company, The Chemours Company, Zhejiang Juhua Co. Ltd, etc.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.