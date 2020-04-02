Protein Expression Market- Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2022

The global market for protein expression should grow from $1.8 billion in 2017 to $3.1 billion by 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3% from 2017 through 2022.

Report Scope:

This research report presents an in-depth analysis of the global market for protein expression by system type, products and services, applications, end users and regional markets. The report includes key protein expression systems that are incorporated in several therapeutic treatment methods. It discusses the role of supply chain members from manufacturers to researchers. The report provides an in-depth analysis of key companies operating in the global market for protein expression. A patent analysis focuses on describing technological trends across periods of time and regions, such as the U.S., Europe and Japan.

The protein expression market is mainly segmented into the following system types: prokaryotic expression systems, mammalian cell expression systems, insect cell expression systems, yeast expression systems, cell-free expression systems and algal-based expression systems. This market is further segmented based on products and services into reagents, expression vectors, competent cells, instruments and services. The market study details end users and applications, and ongoing activity in the research and development area. The market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world (ROW). Companies profiled in this report include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Promega Corp., Agilent Technologies, GenScript, Takara Holdings Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Qiagen N.V., Lonza and others.

Report Includes:

– 45 data tables 34 additional tables

– An overview and in-depth analysis of the global markets for protein expression technologies

– Analyses of global market trends with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

– Discussion on perfusion approaches and supporting practices such as continuous bio manufacturing, and digital and model-based controls

– Identification of key market dynamics and the factors impacting the global market for protein expression and its sub-segments

– Regional dynamics of the global protein expression market and analysis of trends and opportunities in major regions covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world (ROW)

– A relevant patent analysis focuses on describing technological trends across periods of time and regions, such as the U.S., Europe and Japan

– Detailed analysis of the cloning technologies, production of recombinant proteins and problems associated with protein production

– Assessment of major stakeholders, product portfolios and recent developments and the competitive landscape among market leaders

– Company profiles of leading global payers, including Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Merck KGaA, Promega Corp., GenScript, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Qiagen N.V.

Summary

Protein expression is a technique where three processes—translation, transcription and posttranslational modification—play a vital role in the various applications, including biologics production, therapeutic protein production and research application. There are three types of recombinant protein expression methods. These include in vivo protein expression, in vitro protein expression and chemical protein synthesis. It is critical to have access to a variety of expression tools to ensure the successful expression of the required target protein.

Based on the functional need in the host cell, proteins can be modified, regulated and synthesized in different living organisms. These proteins need a specific intracellular environment to achieve the required secondary and tertiary structures. Some proteins also require post-translational modifications or insertion into a cellular membrane to attain the proper functioning of the protein. In addition, the production of some proteins could also be toxic for the well-being of the host. Hence, there is no single solution for the successful production of different types of recombinant proteins.

In this report, the protein expression market is studied through different perspectives. The market is analyzed through the products and their applications in the treatment of several chronic diseases. The protein expression market is categorized into six types based on system type: prokaryotic expression system, mammalian cell expression system, insect cell expression system, yeast cell expression system, cell-free expression system and algal-based expression system. The prokaryotic expression system registered a revenue of REDACTED in 2016 and is poised to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED throughout the forecast period. Its revenue is projected to reach REDACTED by 2022.

The global market for protein expression based on products and services is segmented into five categories: reagents, expression vectors, competent cells, instruments and services. The reagents segment has dominated the global market for protein expression and is anticipated to do so during the forecast period. This segment accounted for a revenue of REDACTED in 2016, registering a CAGR of REDACTED; this revenue is expected to reach nearly REDACTED by 2022.

By geography, the global market for protein expression is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of World (ROW). North America held the largest market share in 2016 and accounted for REDACTED, growing at the CAGR of REDACTED during the analysis period. It is anticipated that market will reach nearly REDACTED by 2022. Europe held the second-largest market share of the protein expression market globally. It accounted for REDACTED in 2016 and is expected to reach REDACTED by 2022 at a CAGR of REDACTED. The Asia-Pacific market accounted for REDACTED in 2016 and is expected to reach REDACTED by 2022 at a CAGR of REDACTED. ROW includes Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa. The ROW protein expression market accounted for REDACTED in 2016 and is expected to reach REDACTED by 2022 at a CAGR of REDACTED.

