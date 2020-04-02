Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market Future Prospects and Business Development Strategies | Key Players Algoreg, EastNets, Fintellix Solutions, NetGuardians

The Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market report outlines the evolution of the Regulatory Technology (RegTech) industry by type and applications and identifies and assesses the best performing vendors in the market to 2024. This report also presents the revenue opportunities in the Regulatory Technology (RegTech) market through to 2025, highlighting the market size and growth by technology, geography, and sector and size band. The market segmented by manufacturers, regions, type and application

For Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/628054

Increasing focus to expedite regulatory operations and manually reduce the complexities for risk assessment is the major driving factor for the adoption of Regulatory Technology (RegTech) market.Growing GDPR concerns across regions to compel financial institutions to adopt regulatory software to ease out processes creates an opportunity for the growth of this market.Competition from big consultancies and a timidity by data providers to comply pose challenges to ther emerging chohort of RegTech market.Geographically, North America dominated the market owing to strict and mandatory rules and directives for financial transactions and data protection.

Order Copy of This Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/628054

Key players covered in the report

• Abside Smart Financial Technologies

• Algoreg

• AXIOMSL

• EastNets

• FEATURESPACE

• Fintellix Solutions

• LOMBARD RISK

• NetGuardians

• NEX Regulatory Reporting

Target Audience:

* Regulatory Technology (RegTech) providers

* Traders, Importer and Exporter

* Raw material suppliers and distributors

* Research and consulting firms

* Government and research organizations

* Associations and industry bodies

Inquire more about this report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/628054

Key Benefits of the Report:

* Global, Regional, Country, Application , and Deployment TypeMarket Size and Forecast from 2014-2025 Provide attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

* Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

* Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

* Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

* Detailed insights on emerging regions, product & Application , and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts.