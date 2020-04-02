Rigid Foam Market Size Worth US$ 131,558.9 Mn by 2027

The Rigid Foam Market reached US$ 73,786.7 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025. The business intelligence study of the Rigid Foam Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Rigid Foam Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

ARMACELL INTERNATIONAL HOLDING GMBH BOREALIS AG COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN S.A. Covestro AG Dow Chemical Corporation Huntsman International LLC JSP BASF SE SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD. ZoteFoams Plc

European rigid foam market is driven by increasing demand for residential and commercial buildings for insulation application. Moreover, government policies to enhance the growth of the construction sector in countries such as Germany, France, and Italy is expected to boost the growth of the rigid foam market in Europe. Expanding demand for insulation from low-income households for enhanced energy efficiency is projected to boost the demand for rigid foam.

Rigid foam sheaths are used as insulation materials to control indoor temperature and thereby reduce the building’s energy consumption. Rigid foams made from expanded polystyrene (EPS), extruded polystyrene (XPS), and polyisocyanurate are valued for their thermal insulation properties and offer durability and moisture control. Rigid foams are used in the exterior and interior walls, underfloor, and roof assemblies to reduce the effect of thermal bridges.

