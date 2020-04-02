Sensors Market Forecast – Made Available by Top Research Firm2023

The global market for sensors should grow from $152.2 billion in 2018 to $283.4 billion by 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2% for the period of 2018-2023.

Report Scope:

The scope of the report includes, a general outlook of the sensor industry, with the scope limited to reports published by BCC Research during the year 2017 and 2018. This report covers only conventional sensors such as pressure, temperature, level, flow and position sensors, and excludes unconventional sensors such as pointing sensors used in touch screens and touch-pads, barcode readers and radio frequency identification (RFID) readers; remote readout and intelligent power meters; gas and water meters; and remote readout heat meters. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers’ total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation. The scope is limited to the recent studies published by BCC Research and is thus not exhaustive.

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/11674

The global internet of things (IoT) market should grow from $52.3 billion in 2018 to $141.2 billion by 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.0% for the period of 2018-2023.

Report Scope:

The report is a compilation of the existing BCC reports in IoT markets. Topics analyzed within the report include a detailed breakdown and analysis of the global markets for IoT by components, platforms and end-users.

The scope of this report extends to sizing of the IoT market and an analysis of global market trends with market data for IoT technologies at global level in 2017, which is considered as the base year, 2018 as the estimate year and forecast for 2023 with projection of compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2018 to 2023. The scope is limited to the recent studies published by BCC Research on IoT.

The report focuses on assessment of IoT technologies and an analysis of companies/platforms and the related service providers. Market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges are also discussed in the report. The study forecasts the market value of the IoT market for key technologies.

Report Includes:

– 28 tables

– An overview of Internet of Things (IoT), its evolution and advancements in IoT Technologies

– Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017, 2018 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– Detailed study of network connectivity management IoT platforms and description of common features and functionalities of IoT connectivity platforms

– Comparative study of IoT security, cybersecurity and enterprise IT security

– Information on application enabled platforms (AEP) and coverage of future AEP technology trends

– Description of smart home devices, their technology and architecture and comparison of smart devices vs. smart hubs

– Detailed company profiles of major players in the market, including Marvel Semiconductor Inc., Haystack, Oracle Corp., Stmicroelectronics, Sigma Designs Inc., Withings USA, Double Robotics

Summary

The IoT industry is highly fragmented with a large number of small startups entering the market.

An interesting trend shaping the industry is the growing interest of many of the larger IT solutions/service providers who view IoT platforms as high margin solutions that will generate a steady revenue stream through cloud-based, subscription revenue models. This has spurred number of high value acquisitions in the past three years, for instance Jasper’s acquisition b Cisco in 2016.

The IoT industry is also seeing activities from many global mobile network operators for connectivity management platforms as well as IT solution developers for application enablement platforms. The market has benefitted from the combined effects of a strong lineup of new IoT platforms, a marketing push to educate IT decision makers on the scope of their platforms and a sustained demand for platforms in the enterprise and consumer applications segment.

Reasons for Doing the Study

IoT is in its growth stage and there are significant revenues to be attained even in the components segment of the market. The subject matter of this study is critical in providing additional intelligence for decision-makers all along the value chain within the IoT industry. The emergence of artificial intelligence and smart home devices and innovations in the sensor technologies are primarily supporting the growth of the market. In view of these trends, BCC Research has decided that this is an appropriate time to provide a general outlook of current scenario in order to provide readers with an up-to-date understanding of the value and structure of the global IoT industry.

Report Includes:

– 53 data tables

– An overview of global outlook and sensors market analysis

– Detailed description of conventional sensors such as pressure, temperature, level, flow and position sensors and description of their potential applications

– Information on radar and radar sensors and description of their properties and advantages

– Identification of segments with high growth potential and discussion of future prospects

– Examination of key trends related to types, applications and regional factors that shape and influence the overall sensors industry

– Insights into government initiatives for smart industrialization in developing economies

– Profiles of major players in the industry including Ametek Inc., Delphi Corp., Hitachi Automotive Systems, Panasonic Electric Works and Philips Photonics

Exclusive Discount Offer on Quick Purchase @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/11674

Summary

Sensors have become indispensable in many industries because they provide vital information about parameters that include temperature, position, chemistry, pressure, force and load, and flow and level, and thus affect products, processes and systems. As technological advances in electronic control systems increase the efficiency of sensors, users are calling for advances in sensor accuracy, reliability, response time, robustness, miniaturization and communication capability. The sensor industry is robust and is expected to experience sound growth during the five-year forecast period.

Advances in micromachining have made it possible to produce micron-sized devices on a silicon wafer-a process that is very attractive for large-volume applications using mass production processes. This technology is particularly important in the sensor market since silicon has been shown as a very good material for use in sensors.

In the near future, the manufacturing costs and power consumption of wireless sensors will decrease, and wireless sensors will be fully integrated into wireless networks, replacing hardwired configurations. A broad spectrum of wireless communications hardware and software is already available, and the communication industry is the largest consumer of this technology, primarily in mobile phones and base stations. Fiber optic sensors will also play a role in networks and communications.

Magnetic field sensors will play a role in magnetic storage media and customer terminals. Photodetectors for local area networks (LANs) will also see growth in regional, municipal and longdistance network applications. Nanotechnology, which involves manipulating and harnessing chemical reactions and molecular processes of living cells in designs aimed at specific technological functions, will experience strong growth within the sensor market, especially for chemical detection.

Among the industrial sensor segments, pressure, force and load, and level sensors will experience strong growth. Image sensors will experience the highest growth because of their increased use in smartphones and many other portable devices. Biosensors and chemical sensors will also experience growth in the wake of terrorist threats to key industrial facilities such as chemical plants and due to increased use in medical applications.

Small companies account for the majority of companies within the sensor manufacturing business. Most companies pursue a focused strategy, but competitive and technological pressures are leading to consolidation and increasing concentration. However, the semiconductor industry is attempting to recapture its intensive capital investment by developing sensor solutions to address large-scale highvolume consumer-related applications. This will allow specialized industrial sensor manufacturers time to develop strategies for dealing with the competition. There are also opportunities for new entrants into the business, especially in MEMS. Further, companies with valuable intellectual property and strong customer bases make attractive acquisition candidates.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/11674/Single