Service Procurement Market Grow with New Opportunities & Developments by 2027 – Gemalto, Ping Identity, AWS, Microsoft, Oracle, miniOrange

Service procurement is a strategic outsourcing process of procuring operational services from external sources. Service procurement solutions facilitate organizations in improving their human resource recruitment process, resulting in a positive impact on work quality and productivity. Further, it is also useful for organizations in automatizing several governance activities essential for the management of the external workforce. Thereby, automatizing of governance activities aids an organization in enhancing their productivity along with helping in the workforce expansion.

Some of the factors propelling the growth of the service procurement market include effective management of expenditure on contractual workers, rising demand for freelancers, and increasing focus on workforce analytics. However, complexity in the selection of services process as well as access to corporate systems to temporary workers may hinder the service procurement market to a certain extent. Also, the growing number of temporary workers, particularly in the services sector, offers lucrative growth opportunity to the service procurement market.

The List of Companies

-Acara Solutions, Inc.

-Beeline

-Coupa Software

-Field Nation, LLC

-Pro Unlimited Inc.

-SAP SE

-Smart ERP Solutions Inc.

-Upwork

-VectorVMS

-WorkMarket, Inc.

The report aims to provide an overview of service procurement market with detailed market segmentation by product type, industry, and geography. The global service procurement market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading service procurement market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global service procurement market is segmented on the basis of product type and industry. Based on the product type, the market is classified into contingent workforce management, freelancer management, statement of work procurement, services governance and master service agreement, analytics and reporting, and resource sourcing and tracking. Further, the industry segment of service procurement market is categorized into BFSI, telecom and IT, manufacturing, retail and consumer goods, government, and others.

