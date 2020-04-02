Signaling Firewall Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027 | Cisco System, Mobileum, Omobio, Openmind Networks

With the continuous advancement in mobile communication worldwide, significant development has occurred in the past few years. The introduction of new handsets with advanced technology used across various applications which permit the mobile operators to runs their business. However, the growing deviation of users interest towards data monetization, internet protocol (IP), as well as addressing new business models, has bolstered the occurrence of unexpected vulnerable privacy and security attacks. To protect the network from such activities, the organization adopted signaling firewalls which detect, analyze, and block such actions taken by the frauds and hackers. Signaling firewall is used for message screening, near real-time streaming analysis and reporting, and contextual awareness.

The rising advancement of digital transformation in the telecommunication industry, which is bolstering the requirement of signaling firewall market in the forecast period. The mounting security standard for fixed-line telecom operators to have access to the SS7 network, which is strengthening the requirement of SS7 firewall market in the forecast period. The SS7 segment is expected to have year-on-year growth during the forecast period of the signaling firewall market.

Key players profiled in the report include Adaptive Mobile Security, AMD Telecom SA, ANAM Technologies, BICS, Cellusys, Cisco System, Inc., Mobileum Inc., Omobio (Pvt) Ltd, Openmind Networks, Symsoft (Sinch)

The “Global Signaling Firewall Market to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of signaling firewall market with detailed market segmentation by signaling type, deployment type, and geography. The global signaling firewall market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading signaling firewall market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global signaling firewall market is segmented based on signaling type and deployment type. By signaling type, the signaling firewall market is segmented into SS7 and diameter. On the basis of deployment type, the signaling firewall market is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud.

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. SIGNALING FIREWALL MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. SIGNALING FIREWALL MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. SIGNALING FIREWALL MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. SIGNALING FIREWALL MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – SIGNALING TYPE

8. SIGNALING FIREWALL MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – DEPLOYMENT TYPE

9. SIGNALING FIREWALL MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

10. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

11. SIGNALING FIREWALL MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

11.1. ADAPTIVE MOBILE SECURITY

11.2. AMD TELECOM SA

11.3. ANAM TECHNOLOGIES

11.4. BICS

11.5. CELLUSYS

11.6. CISCO SYSTEM, INC.

11.7. MOBILEUM INC.

11.8. OMOBIO (PVT) LTD

11.9. OPENMIND NETWORKS

11.10. SYMSOFT (SINCH)

12. APPENDIX

