SIP Trunking Market 2020 | Global Industry Exhibits Huge Growth by Top Key Players Nextiva, 3CX ltd, XO Communications, LLC

Some of The Leading Players of SIP Trunking Market:

Nextiva

3CX ltd

XO Communications, LLC

TWILIO, INC.

KPN International N.V.

Allstream Business Inc.

NTT Communications Corporation

Digium, Inc.

Sangoma Technologies

Flowroute, Inc.

Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) trunk supports in replacing the need of traditional analog, T1-based PSTN (Public Switched Telephone Network) connections with termination and enable organization to get private or public internet connection through a session initiation protocol (SIP) provider. These SIP providers are also called as Internet Telephony Service Providers as they offer public switched telephone network service on a minute or channelized pricing model. These SIPs are broadly utilized for instant messaging and internet telephony through Internet Protocol (IP) networks.

The key factors propelling the acceptance of Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) trunk are increasing adoption of Unified Communications (UC) and cloud, easy incorporation with Private Branch Exchange (PBX) systems, and the cost efficiency of the solution. This solution enable the companies to pay for the number of lines they require. This increases the savings as customer purchases only essential number of channels and pays for the specific time it is utilized. However, the security concerns with respect to these solutions are key challenge restraining the growth of SIP trunking market.

The “Global SIP Trunking Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the SIP trunking market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global SIP trunking market with detailed market segmentation by deployment type, end-user, and geography. The global SIP trunking market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the SIP trunking market.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 SIP Trunking Market Landscape

4 SIP Trunking Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 SIP Trunking Market Analysis- Global

6 SIP Trunking Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – System

7 SIP Trunking Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Type

8 SIP Trunking Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Application

9 SIP Trunking Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis

10 Industry Landscape

11 Competitive Landscape

12 SIP Trunking Market, Key Company Profiles

13 Appendix

