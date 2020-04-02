Sodium Hypochlorite Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020-2025

The Objective of the “Sodium Hypochlorite Market” report is to depict the trends and upcoming for the Sodium Hypochlorite industry over the forecast years. Sodium Hypochlorite Market report data has been gathered from industry specialists/experts. Although the market size of the market is studied and predicted from 2020 to 2025 mulling over 2018 as the base year of the market study. Attentiveness for the market has increased in recent decades due to development and improvement in the innovation.

Sodium hypochlorite is yellowish, clear compound which has chemical formula NaOCI with a peculiar odor. Generally it is produced in two ways, first being water containing dissolved salts and soft water is electrolyzed, to produce sodium hypochlorite solution in water. In the second method, chlorine gas is added to caustic soda, thus creating sodium hypochlorite solution along with salt and water. These compounds are very easy to handle and can be easily transported.

The sodium hypochlorite market growth is owing to its increased usage in water treatment industry due to its anti-microbial features. It is widely used as bleaching agent, traditionally it was popularly used as effective bleaching agent for cotton as a stain remover from clothes. Global Sodium Hypochlorite market size includes various other industries like chemical, waste disposal, disinfectant, paint and agriculture among others. The water treatment chemicals industry is experiencing a high growth in requirement, due to increased regulatory rules by municipal authorities for water treatment and management of industrial waste water. However, owing to large rate of chlorine evaporation, it is often dangerous and corrosive compound. On heating sodium hypochlorite disintegrates or when in contact with certain metals, poisonous gases, sunlight and acids.

Sodium hypochlorite market analysis indicate growth owing to rapid growth in end-user segments such as paints, chemicals, water treatment, and agriculture. Sodium hypochlorite is main ingredient as laundry bleach in detergents for paper, textiles and household applications. In petrochemical industry, sodium hypochlorite is used as refining of the product.

Segmentation of global Sodium Hypochlorite market size is product type, end-user and region. Segmentation on product type is sodium hypochlorite, calcium hypochlorite, potassium hypochlorite and Lithium hypochlorite. Sodium hypochlorite is further classified as surface purification, Bleaching, odor removal, and water disinfection. Sodium hypochlorite is widely used as a disinfectant in the health segment and is the major contributor in the sodium hypochlorite market. Based on the end-user it is divided as domestic uses, healthcare, laundry, and others. Among the end-user segments, healthcare contributes the maximum share to sodium hypochlorite market. House hold/domestic usage is the largest contributor in market owing to its high oxidizing strength. It is commonly used as a surface and clothes cleaner.

Segmentation on the basis of region is done as Latin America, North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the leading in usage of sodium hypochlorite as it is widely used in dental care and waste water management applications. However, Europe is going to experience a slower growth rate, owing to its strict regulations.

Key players of Sodium hypochlorite market are Basf, Akzo Nobel, Solvay Chem, Aditya Birla, Olin Chlor Alkali, AGC, Arkema, Ineos, SurpressChem, Sumitomo Chem, Occidental, JSC Kaustik, Vertex Chem and many others.

Segmentation:

The various segments of Sodium hypochlorite market are,

By Type:

Sodium Hypochlorite

Calcium Hypochlorite

Potassium Hypochlorite

Lithium hypochlorite

By end-user

Domestic uses

Healthcare

Laundry

By Region

Latin America

North America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

Middle East & Africa

What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Sodium hypochlorite market’:

Future prospects and current trends of the Sodium hypochlorite market by the end of forecast period. (2017 – 2025).

Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations across the world

Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics.

In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including regional segmentations, applications and types.

Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market.

Trends, drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges and key developments in the market

Who should buy this report?

Venture capitalists, Investors, financial institutions, Analysts, Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers ,researchers, strategy managers, and academic institutions looking for insights into the market to determine future strategies.

