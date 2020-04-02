Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Panel Market Estimated To Grow High During Forecast By Top Players Like Canadian Solar, First Solar, JA SOLAR, Mitsubishi Electric

Photovoltaic (PV) are specially developed panel that aid in conversion of solar energy into electric energy through its solar cells. The solar panel system have extensive scope of application across residential, commercial and industrial end-users for generating cleaner energy from renewable source. The panel system can be easily deployed across infrastructure rooftops, mounted over walls or installed on stationary or mobile platforms. Furthermore, the advancement in technology has contributed significantly in development of superior solar PV panels that boats of advanced energy efficiency capabilities.

Factors such as growing emphasis towards utilization of cleaner energy and subsequently lowering carbon footprint has profound influence over the growth of the solar PV market. Moreover, attractive government subsidies and incentives for pushing the growth of the solar PV and other renewable sources of energy is also anticipated to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Thus, the market is projected to offer numerous profitable business opportunities for the market players operating in the solar PV market.

Key players profiled in the report include Canadian Solar Inc., First Solar, JA SOLAR Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric, Inc., Renesola, Risen Energy Co., ltd, SunPower Corporation., Trina Solar, Winaico, Yingli Solar

The “Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Panel Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the construction & manufacturing industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of solar photovoltaic (PV) panel market with detailed market segmentation by gird type, technology, end-user and geography. The global solar photovoltaic (PV) panel market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading solar photovoltaic (PV) panel market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global solar photovoltaic (PV) panel market is segmented on the basis of grid type, technology, and end-user. Based on grid type, the market is segmented into grid-connected solar PV and off-grid solar PV. Further, by technology the market is broadly divided into thin film solar PV, crystalline silicon solar PV, organic PV, and concentrated PV. Whereas, based on end-user the market is classified into residential solar PV, commercial solar PV, government solar PV, and utility-scale solar PV based end-users.

