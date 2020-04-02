Stick PC Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 – 2025

This report presents the worldwide Stick PC market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

A stick PC or PC on a stick is a single-board computer in a small elongated casing resembling a stick, that can usually be plugged directly (without an HDMI cable) on an HDMI video port. A stick PC is a device which has independent CPU or processing chips and which does not rely on another computer. It should not be confused with passive storage devices such as thumb drives.

One of the key drivers of the market includes rise in implementation of online learning methods which are accessed from remote locations using PC on a stick. Semiconductor miniaturization is another factor leading to the growth of the stick PC market. Increase in need of portable devices for accessing data, rise in demand for low energy consuming devices, and soar in demand for low cost portable devices are the factors driving the growth of the PC on a stick market.

APAC is expected to dominate this market throughout the forecast period, and this market study estimates that this region will account for more than 34% of the total share of the market by 2023. The developing countries in the region such as India and China will be the major contributors of the market revenue from this region.

The Stick PC market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Stick PC.

Request a sample of this report @ http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2286453

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Intel

ASUS

Azulle

Lenovo

Archos

Dell

InFocus

Hannspree

Modecom

Sumvision

iBall

MagicStick

MeeGoPad International

Panache

Stick PC Breakdown Data by Type

Intel Atom Processor

Core M Processor

Stick PC Breakdown Data by Application

Home Use

Commercial Use

Stick PC Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

Other Regions

Browse the complete report @ http://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-stick-pc-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Stick PC Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Stick PC status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Stick PC manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Stick PC market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Place a purchase order of this report @ http://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase/2286453

About Orbis Research

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors accross the globe. We specialize in delivering customised reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialisation. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

US HEADQUARTERS:

4144N Central Expressway, Suite 600,

Dallas, Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

+1 (214) 884-6817

[email protected]

[email protected]

More about Orbis Research