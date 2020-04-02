Third Party Logistics Market to Register Steady Growth During 2020 to 2025

Global third party logistics market is expected to grow from US$ 805.4 million in 2017 to US$ 1,240.0 million by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2020 to 2025.

The market for third party logistics (3PL) is at its growing phase in different regions owing to the increase in international exports/imports and growth in E-commerce in numerous business segment. The market is further expected to flourish in North America and Middle East owing to service integration, data management, expansion of service offerings, and inclination towards offering more flexible solutions to customers.

Global Third party logistics Market – Company Profiles

The major factors propelling the market growth for third party logistics are rise in focus of manufacturing companies on reducing assets and emphasize on core business, benefits in managing seasonal variations of products, and increase in demand for reducing overall operational cost and focus on managing timely delivery.

The report focuses on in-depth segmentation of third party logistics market by mode of transport, services, end-user, and regions. The geographic segmentation of this report covers five major regions including; North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SA). The regional market has been further bifurcated by respective countries. By mode of transport, roadways mode of transport accounted for the largest share of the third party logistics market in 2017, whereas airways transport is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The report aims to provide an overview of global third party logistics market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it analyzes the current third party logistics market scenario and forecasts the market till 2025. The report further covers market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, geographic trends, and opportunities in the markets with respect to all geographic regions. The report also includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the market along with their market strategies. The report also provides PEST along with the SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the report.

Asia-Pacific is one of the prominent regions in third party logistics market which is contributing to the highest revenue globally due to robust economic growth along with growing demand for retail sector owing to the rising disposable income & growing population in this region. Further, fast growth in e-commerce sector and preferences of foreign companies for Asia-Pacific as their manufacturing location are boosting the market for third party logistics in this region.

The factors such as continual urbanization, strong economic growth, rise in industrialization, and growth in middle-class population supported the growth in domestic consumption of fast-moving consumer goods for everyday consumption, personal automobiles, household items, and luxury items. This in turn increases the retail sales and makes Asia-Pacific the leading market for third party logistics service consumer.

