Vein Illumination Devices Market smart Strategies of the Research and Development Process

Venipuncture, also known as phlebotomy, is a medical procedure that is completed to extract blood from patients for medical or clinical testing. The vein illuminator device is a medical device used to trace the veins on the skin. The device uses infrared to illuminate the vein on the skin surface. Vein illuminator devices are typically used in clinics, hospitals, blood donation camps, and nursing homes. These devices are useful in discovering the veins of the elderly and obese population.

Vein illumination devices market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising blood donation, increase in venipuncture procedures, growth in the healthcare industry, and technological development of the device. Moreover, rising investment in healthcare worldwide is also offering opportunities in the market growth during the forecast period.

Top Leading companies are:

– Accuvein Inc.

– Vuetek Scientific, LLC

– Christie Medical Holdings, Inc.

– Translite LLC

– Venoscope

– Near Infrared Imaging, Inc.

– Cambridge Medical (India) Private Limited

– Illumivein

– Futuremed America. Inc.

– Aimvein Ltd.

The global vein illumination devices market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology, application and end user. Based on product type, the market is segmented as portable and bed-side. Based on technology, the market is segmented as venipuncture assistance, IV access, sclerotherapy, hyper spectral sensor, RDAV or real depth accuracy value, IR technology, others. Based on application, the market is segmented as IV therapy/access/sclerotherapy, IV infiltrations, haemophilia, administrators, home care/long term care users, neonatal, others. Based on end user, the market is segmented as hospital, academic institutions, emergency care, surgery centers, infusion centers, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global vein illumination devices market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The vein illumination devices market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

