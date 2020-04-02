VFX Software Market Competitive Dynamics Research Report by 2027 – Adobe, Autodesk Inc., Blackmagic Design Pty. Ltd., Chaos Software, Corel Corporation, Maxon Computer

VFX software, well known as visual effects software, is used to manipulate and produce computer-generated imagery outputs, which would be dangerous, expensive, or impossible to produce in real life. The use of VFX software includes motion graphics and compositing. Its expediency and various uses of VFX software make it the ideal tool for video content making and film making. Market players are adopting business tactics such as acquisition and enhanced product launch to advance business which is anticipated to boost the VFX software market growth.

The growth in demand for high-quality content by consumers and the use of visual effects in movies are some of the major factors driving the growth of the VFX software market. However, the existence of free and open-source VFX software is the major factor that may restrain the growth of the VFX software market. The integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and virtual reality with VFX software is anticipated to generate new opportunities for the VFX software market.

The List of Companies

Adobe

2. Autodesk Inc.

3. Blackmagic Design Pty. Ltd.

4. Chaos Software

5. Corel Corporation

6. Maxon Computer

7. Pixar

8. SideFX

9. Sitni Sati

10. The Foundry Visionmongers Limited

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global VFX software market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The VFX software market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting VFX software market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the VFX software market in these regions.

