Worldwide Bitcoin End-User Industry 2020: Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth Applications, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Players and Forecast Report to 2026

Bitcoin is a consensus network that allows a new payment system and is completely digital money. It is the first decentralized peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. Decentralized and borderless payment system are expected to drive the Bitcoin End-user market. However, highly volatile currency are hampering the growth of the market.

The Global Bitcoin End-User Market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2025, at a CAGR of XX% during 2018 to 2025.

Scope of global Bitcoin End-User includes-

By Service (Exchanges, Remittance Services, Payment & Wallet, other)

(Exchanges, Remittance Services, Payment & Wallet, other) By End-user (BFSI, E-Commerce, Media & Entertainment, other)

(BFSI, E-Commerce, Media & Entertainment, other) By Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- Germany, U.K., France; Asia-Pacific- China, India, Japan; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa).

No.of Pages – 121 & No of Key Players – 10

The key players profiled in the market include: –

Blockstream Corporation Inc.

Coinbase Inc.

Coinify ApS

Unocoin Technologies Pvt Limited

Bitstamp Ltd.

ItBit Trust Company LLC

Blockchain Luxembourg SA

Kraken

BitPay Inc.

Plutus Financial Inc.

The bitcoin end-user market is primarily segmented based on service, end-user and regions.

Based on service, the market is divided into:

Exchanges

Remittance Services

Payment & Wallet

Others

Based on End-user, the market is divided into:

BFSI

E-Commerce

Media & Entertainment

Other

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Benefits of the Report:

Global, regional, technology, end user wise market size and their forecast from 2015-2026

Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market

Detailed analysis on product outlook with market specific Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Value Chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

Analysis on key players’ strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market

Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies

Detailed insights on emerging regions, technology, end user with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, government and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

Government Body and Association

Research Institutes

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

Methodology and Scope

2.1. Research Methodology

2.2. Research Scope and Assumptions

Bitcoin End-user market— Market Overview

3.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3. Bitcoin End-user market— Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

3.4. Bitcoin End-user market— Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.4.2. Market Challenge Analysis

3.4.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4.4. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5. Bitcoin End-user market- Porter\’s Five Forces

3.5.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.5.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.5.3. Competitive Rivalry

3.5.4. Threat of New Entrants

3.5.5. Threat of Substitutes

3.6. Bitcoin End-user market- PEST Analysis

3.6.1. Political Factors

3.6.2. Economic Factors

3.6.3. Social Factors

3.6.4. Technological Factors

3.7. Bitcoin End-user market- Industry Trends

3.7.1. Bitcoin End-user market : Current & Emerging Trends

Bitcoin End-user market by Service Outlook

4.1. Bitcoin End-user market Share, by Service, 2018 & 2026

4.2. Exchanges

4.2.1. Bitcoin End-user market, by Exchanges, 2015 – 2026

4.3. Remittance Services

4.3.1. Bitcoin End-user market by Remittance Services, 2015 – 2026

4.4. Payment & Wallet

4.4.1. Bitcoin End-user market by Payment & Wallet, 2015 – 2026

4.5. Other

4.5.1. Bitcoin End-user market by Other, 2015 – 2026

Bitcoin End-user market by End-user Outlook

5.1. Bitcoin End-user market Share, by End-user, 2018 & 2026

5.2. BFSI

5.2.1. Bitcoin End-user market, by BFSI, 2015 – 2026

5.3. E-Commerce

5.3.1. Bitcoin End-user market by E-Commerce, 2015 – 2026

5.4. Media & Entertainment

5.4.1. Bitcoin End-user market by Media & Entertainment, 2015 – 2026

5.5. other

5.5.1. Bitcoin End-user market by other, 2015 – 2026

………………………………….Continued

