Worldwide Continuous Testing Industry 2020: Market Trends, Size, Share, Growth Applications, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Players and Forecast Report to 2026

The Global Continuous Testing Industry is growing on account of growing need for continuous and timely delivery of software. Organizations across various industry verticals are looking forward to digital transformation for enhancing their business operations which is further driving the growth of market.

The mobile segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to rapid adoption of smart devices, IoT, cloud, and mobile technologies has transformed organizations across various industry verticals.

Geographically, North America dominated the market in 2017 and is expected to continue the same over the forecasted years owing to the increased penetration of automation and process management solutions across this region. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region owing to the rising awareness about automation in this region.

Some of the key players operating in this market include: –

IBM

HCL

Atos

Tech Mahindra

CA Technologies

Cap Gemini

Others.

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks.

