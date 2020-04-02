WORLDWIDE GLOBAL SMART TICKETING MARKET 2020: INDUSTRY SHARE, TRENDS, SWOT ANALYSIS BY TOP KEY PLAYERS – HID GLOBAL CORPORATION, GEMALTO NV, GIESECKE & DEVRIENT GMBH, HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL, INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG, XEROX CORPORATION | FORECAST RESEARCH TO 2026

Smart Ticketing is the billing/ticketing system, where an entitlement to travel, is stored electronically on a microchip rather than being issued as a paper ticket. In smart ticketing, the microchip on which a ticket is stored is embedded in a smartcard.

The rising demand from travel and tourism industry, technological advancement are expected to drive the smart ticketing market. However, smart card feature high transaction time as compared to paper ticket and difficulty in organizing and managing the whole system are hampering the growth of the market.

Scope of global Smart Ticketing market includes –

By Type (Ticket Machine, E-Ticket, E-Kiosk, Request Tracker) By System (Smart Card, Open Payment System, Near-Field Communication, Others)



By Application (Sports, Entertainment, Transportation, others)

(Sports, Entertainment, Transportation, others) By Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- Germany, U.K., France; Asia-Pacific- China, India, Japan; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa).

Key players profiled in the report includes:

HID Global Corporation

Gemalto NV

NXP Semiconductors

Giesecke & Devrient GmbH

Fleetmatics group plc

Honeywell international

Infineon Technologies AG

CPI Card Group Inc.

Inside Secure

Xerox Corporation

The Smart Ticketing Market is primarily segmented based on type, system, application and regions.

Based on type, the market is divided into:

Ticket Machine

E-Ticket

E-Kiosk

Request Tracker

Based on system, the market is divided into:

Smart Card

Open Payment System

Near-Field Communication

Based on application, the market is divided into:

Sports

Entertainment

Transportation

Others

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, research and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and Type trends and dynamics, and production capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

Government Body and Association

Research Institutes

