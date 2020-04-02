WORLDWIDE THERMAL IMAGING SYSTEMS INDUSTRY 2020: INDUSTRY SHARE, TRENDS, GROWTH, AND SWOT ANALYSIS BY TOP KEY PLAYERS – FLIR SYSTEMS INC., L3 TECHNOLOGIES INC., ULIS SAS, ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD, RAYTHEON COMPANY, LOCKHEED MARTIN, FLUKE CORPORATION, BAE SYSTEMS PLC, LEONARDO DRS INC, SOFRADIR SAS | FORECAST RESEARCH TO 2026

The advancements in Thermal Imaging Systems and their enabling technologies penetrated different verticals, like Aerospace and Defense, Thermography, Security and Surveillance, NDT, and others. This is increasing the scope of the thermal imaging technology market.

The Global Thermal Imaging Systems Market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2025, at a CAGR of XX% during 2018 to 2025.

The factors, like the rapid advancements in technology, as well as the investments being made for aerospace and defense’s research and development (R&D), helped to bring its costs down substantially and also introduced the world to a smarter and efficient way of doing things.

Scope of global Thermal Imaging Systems includes – by Technology (Cooled, Uncooled), by Form Factor (Handheld Imaging Devices and Systems, Fixed Mounted Systems) and by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- Germany, U.K., France; Asia-Pacific- China, India, Japan; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa).

No.of Pages – 121 & No of Key Players – 10

The key players profiled in the market include:

Flir Systems Inc.

L3 Technologies Inc.

Ulis SAS

Elbit Systems Ltd

Raytheon Company

Lockheed Martin

Fluke Corporation

BAE Systems PLC

Leonardo DRS Inc

Sofradir SAS

…….

The thermal imaging systems market is primarily segmented based on different technology, form factor, and regions.

Based on technology, the market is divided into:

Cooled

Uncooled

Based on form factor, the market is divided into:

Handheld Imaging Devices and Systems

Fixed Mounted Systems

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to expand their operations across the globe.

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, research and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, trends and dynamics, and production capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their Market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the Market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

Government Body and Association

Research Institutes

