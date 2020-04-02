Worldwide Video Managed Services Market 2020: Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth Applications, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Players and Forecast Report to 2026

The video managed services offer enterprises with a team of video experts that handle entire video collaboration mainly video conferencing environment.

Higher productivity rate by reducing unnecessary hours are expected to drive the Video managed services market. However, high initial investments and installation costs are hampering the growth of the market.

The Global Video Managed Services Market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2025, at a CAGR of XX% during 2018 to 2025.

Scope of global Video Managed Services includes-

By Type (Software, Hardware)

(Software, Hardware) By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise, Small & Medium Enterprise)

(Large Enterprise, Small & Medium Enterprise) By Applications (Business to Business, Business to Consumer)

(Business to Business, Business to Consumer) By Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- Germany, U.K., France; Asia-Pacific- China, India, Japan; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa).

No.of Pages – 121 & No of Key Players – 10

The key players profiled in the market include: –

Arkadin Cloud Communications

Applied Global Technologies

Cisco Systems, Inc.

ZTE Enterprise

AT&T Business

Polycom, Inc.

BT Conferencing, Inc.

Telus Communications

Dimension Data

Vega Global

The video managed services market is primarily segmented based on type, enterprise size, applications and regions.

Based on type, the market is divided into:

Software

Hardware

Based on enterprise size, the market is divided into:

Large Enterprise

Small & Medium Enterprise

Based on applications, the market is divided into:

Business to Business

Business to Consumer

Telecommunications

Industrial

Others

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Target Audience of the Report:

Video Managed Services Providers

Research and Consulting Firms

Government and Research Organizations

Associations and End user Bodies

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, government and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

Government Body and Association

Research Institutes

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

Methodology and Scope

2.1. Research Methodology

2.2. Research Scope and Assumptions

Video managed services market— Market Overview

3.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3. Video managed services market— Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

3.4. Video managed services market— Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.4.2. Market Challenge Analysis

3.4.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4.4. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5. Video managed services market- Porter\’s Five Forces

3.5.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.5.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.5.3. Competitive Rivalry

3.5.4. Threat of New Entrants

3.5.5. Threat of Substitutes

3.6. Video managed services market- PEST Analysis

3.6.1. Political Factors

3.6.2. Economic Factors

3.6.3. Social Factors

3.6.4. Technological Factors

3.7. Video managed services market- Industry Trends

3.7.1. Video managed services market : Current & Emerging Trends

Video managed services market by Type Outlook

4.1. Video managed services market Share, by Type, 2018 & 2026

4.2. Software

4.2.1. Video managed services market, by Software, 2015 – 2026

4.3. Hardware

4.3.1. Video managed services market by Hardware, 2015 – 2026

Video managed services market by Enterprise Size Outlook

5.1. Video managed services market Share, by Enterprise Size, 2018 & 2026

5.2. Large Enterprise

5.2.1. Video managed services market, by Large Enterprise, 2015 – 2026

5.3. Small & Medium Enterprise

5.3.1. Video managed services market by Small & Medium Enterprise, 2015 – 2026

………………………………….Continued

