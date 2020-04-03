Academic E-Learning Market Projected size Discern Stable Expansion During 2026

Academic E-Learning According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Academic E-Learning Market is accounted for $58.38 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $151.78 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.The increasing e-learning enrolment across the world is expected to fuel the growth of the market. However, the lack of standardization in e-learning content curation, and lack of technical expertise can hamper the growth of the market.

Academic E-learning (also called electronic learning) is any type of learning that takes place through or with a computer and is primarily facilitated through the Internet but can also be accomplished with CD-ROMs and DVDs, streaming audio or video and other media. Factors such as flexible formats for courses (self-paced courses), certifications, and degree programs that facilitate job placement, professional growth, the transition to other disciplines, and advanced studies drive e-learning enrolments.

Based on type, Online segment is going to have a lucrative growth as online platform collect data on a real-time basis and are readily available at very low, subscription costs. They also reduce the need for commuting to other locations. By Geography, North American region is constantly enhancing due to the advantages such as extensive access to innovative learning and training solutions are propelling the demand for academic e-learning modules in the North American market.

Request for Report Sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/12148

Some of the key players profiled in the Academic E-Learning market include Pearson, Berlitz, Blackboard, Desire2Learn, EF Education First, Instructure, MPS Limited and Vipkid.

Types Covered:

• Blended

• Online

Applications Covered:

• Higher Education

• K-12

Make an Inquiry before Buying: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/12148/Single

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

• Company Profiling

o Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

o SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

• Regional Segmentation

o Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the clients interest (Note: Depends of feasibility check)

• Competitive Benchmarking

o Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances

Request for Report Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/12148