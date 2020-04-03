Agrigenomics Market Emerging Trends and Competitive Landscape Forecast to 2027

Agrigenomics is defined as the study of the genetic makeup of crops and livestock and how genes influence the produce. The application of genomics in agriculture enables improvement in the sustainability and productivity of livestock and crop production.

The agrigenomics market is anticipated to increase due to the advancement of new technology in the market. However, high cost of devices, stringent regulatory procedures, and high cost of investment are restraining the market growth. Moreover, rising opportunities for DNA sequencing in crops and livestock are expected to benefit the growth of the market in the forecast period.

The key players influencing the market are:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Agrigenomics’ Inc.

Biogenetic Services’ Inc.

Eurofins Scientific Se

Galseq Srl Via Italia

Illumina, Inc.

LGS Limited

Neogen Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Zoetis’ Inc.

This report contains:

Market sizing for the global Agrigenomics

Compare major Agrigenomics providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face

Analysis of the effects deglobalisation trends may have for Agrigenomics providers

Profiles of major Agrigenomics providers

7-year CAGR forecasts for Agrigenomics -intensive vertical sectors

Agrigenomics Market report also provide a in-depth understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of last three years. Moreover, the report also offers a 360º outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the global industry player and helps the companies to garner Agrigenomics Market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.

Agrigenomics Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2020 – 2027, considering 2020 as the base year and 2020 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Report Spotlights

Progressive industry trends in the global Agrigenomics market to help players develop effective long-term strategies

Business growth strategies adopted by developed and developing markets

Quantitative analysis of the Agrigenomics market from 2020 to 2027

Estimation of Agrigenomics demand across various industries

PEST analysis to illustrate the efficacy of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry to predict market growth

Recent developments to understand the competitive market scenario and Agrigenomics demand

Market trends and outlook coupled with factors driving and restraining the growth of the Agrigenomics market

Decision-making process by understanding strategies that underpin commercial interest with regard to Agrigenomics market growth

Detailed overview and segmentation of the global Agrigenomics market, as well as its dynamics in the industry

Agrigenomics market size in various regions with promising growth opportunities

