AI in Education Market to Witness Exponential Growth | ALEKS Corporation, Amazon Web Services(AWS), Carnegie Learning, Cognizant, Google, IBM , Microsoft, Nuance Communications

ALEKS Corporation, Amazon Web Services(AWS), Carnegie Learning, Cognizant, Google, IBM , Microsoft, Nuance Communications

The education sector is rapidly adopting new innovative ways of teaching and is quickly implementing new technologies. AI in education improves the efficiency and streamline the admin task, providing teachers more freedom to teach. Advancements in technologies and the growing popularity of automation are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of AI in the education market. Increasing investments in education are expected to provide opportunities in the AI in the education market.

The “Global AI in Education Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the AI in education industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of AI in education market with detailed market segmentation by technology, component, Application, end-use, and geography. The global AI in education market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading AI in education market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the AI in education market.

Growing focus towards improving the teacher-student experience, adoption of AI in the various education sector, and increasing focus towards interactive learning are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of AI in the education market. However, slow digitization and high rate of these solutions are the major restraining factors that might hinder the growth of this market.

The global AI in education market is segmented on the basis of technology, component, application, and end-use. Based technology, the market is segmented as machine learning and deep learning, natural language processing, and others. On the basis of the component the market is segmented as solution and service. On the basis of application the market is divided into learning platform, intelligent tutoring system, smart content, fraud and risk management, and others. On the basis of end-use the market is segmented higher education, K-12 education, corporate learning, and Others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global AI in education market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The AI in education market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

