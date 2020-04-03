All-in-One Modular Data Center Market Growth insights to 2027 – Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Bladeroom Group, Dell, Flexenclosure AB

Asia Pacific to witness highest CAGR in all-in-one modular data center market during the forecast period

Latest market study on “All-in-One Modular Data Center Market to 2027 by Customized Container Types (Standard 20ft. Container Module, Standard 40ft. Container Module, and Other Customized Container Networks); Deployment Type (Indoor and Outdoor); End-users (BFSI, Telecom & IT, OTT, Government, and Healthcare) – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the all-in-one modular data center market is estimated at US$ 1.93 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 13.95 Bn by 2027. The report includes key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

As per Intel forecasts, the global average daily data consumption will increase in the range of 1.5 GB of traffic per person by the year 2020. This growth is attributed to the anticipated smart cities development such as smart hospitals, and connected factories, which are predicted to generated 3TB and 3PB of traffic every day. Moreover, self-driving cars are expected to generate daily data traffic of 4TB/day for every vehicle.

Moreover, emerging applications propelled by trends including IoT, 5G cellular connectivity as well as M2M communication require intelligent data processing. Edge computing and modular data centers will foresee ample opportunities in these fields. Revolutionary rollouts are proceeding in industries such as finance, telecom and retail. For instance, digital trial rooms makes use of virtual reality as well as image recognition to enable customer “fit outs” for clothing previous to online purchases. Modular data centers can store such compute-intensive tasks for smooth and better customer experiences. For Telecom industry, service providers deploy modular data centers to handle network service optimization as well as regulatory compliance requirements. All-in-one modular data centers incorporate storage, compute, power, cooling, fire detection, as well as security into pre-fabricated form factors. Deployment stage is minimal for these compute blocks. Owing to this, it is appropriate for rapid or ready deployment situations including those in power, telecom, or financial sectors.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to notice the highest CAGR rate during the forecast period, owing to increasing adoption of smartphones, increasing internet penetration, adoption of connected technologies by the rapidly growing manufacturing industry, and e-government initiatives among others.

The major companies operating in the all-in-one modular data center market globally includes Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Bladeroom Group Ltd., Dell Inc., Flexenclosure AB, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Active Power, Inc., and NTT Communications among others.

All-in-One Modular Data Center Market — Region Breakdown, 2018

The report segments the global All-in-One Modular Data Center market as follows:

All-in-One Modular Data Center Market – By Customized Container Types

Standard 20ft. Container Module

Standard 40ft. Container Module

Other Customized Container

All-in-One Modular Data Center Market – By Deployment Type

Indoor

Outdoor

All-in-One Modular Data Center Market – By End-user

BFSI

Healthcare

Telecom & IT

Government

OTT

Others

All-in-One Modular Data Center Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy Russia Spain UK Rest of Europe



Asia- Pacific (APAC) China Japan South Korea India Australia Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America Market (SAM)

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of SAM

