ANESTHESIA AND RESPIRATORY DEVICES MARKET Share and Growth Analysis 2025, Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry and Top Companies (Invacare, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Drägerwerk AG, Teleflex, Philips Healthcare, OSI systems, Medtronic, Smiths Medical and Getinge AB)

The analysis supplies a holistic summary of this global ANESTHESIA AND RESPIRATORY DEVICES market with the assistance of application sections and geographic regions that regulates the industry now and explains the industry growth hampering due to COVID-19.

The global anesthesia & respiratory devices market size has enlarged with the factors like rapid urbanization, soaring number of surgical procedures, growth in geriatric population, growing prevalence of respiratory diseases, increase in tobacco consumption and rise in pollution level. Additionally, government’s support for the approval and launch of such devices and innovation for respiratory care devices has further fueled the market growth. The global anesthesia and respiratory devices market size was valued at USD 15.3 million in 2017, and is projected to attain a positive value of USD 32.1 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 9.9% from 2018 to 2025. Moreover, growing demand for therapeutic devices for homecare settings and healthcare expenditures reaching its peak, will provide a lucrative growth opportunity for the market. However, factors like risks associated with certain therapeutic, presence of a large pool of undiagnosed population and low adoption rate of new technologies may restrain the market growth.

Get sample PDF copy of this report: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/700

On the basis of geography, the segmentation has key regions which includes Asia-Pacific, North America, LAMEA and Europe. In 2016, the region which registered highest global anesthesia & respiratory devices market share is North America and is anticipated to retain its dominance in the upcoming years.

In emerging markets, it is increasing at more than 13% per annum. There is growing demand for pulse oximeters and airway pressure devices which have become drivers of this region. Apart from that, technologically advanced product’s increasing demand, high awareness level of the population for food, environment and health, and presence of relatively higher disposable income is driving the market growth.

Another dominating region is Asia-Pacific with high global anesthesia & respiratory devices market share. With the presence of large unmet needs in the developing countries like India and China, there is higher potential for market growth. Along with that, government initiatives to control the deteriorating environmental conditions and improving healthcare infrastructure in Australia and japan will also boost market demand.

Enquire here get customization & check discount, please click: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount/700

In terms of end-user of the global anesthesia & respiratory devices industry, the classification includes homecare, ambulatory service centers, hospitals and clinics. When compared among all these, hospital segment wins the contest, as they are equipped with advanced and specialized respiratory and anesthesia devices. However, clinics are project to record higher CAGR growth.

On the basis of product type, the global anesthesia & respiratory devices industry is bifurcated into respiratory and anesthesia devices. Most dominant segment of the market is respiratory devices as there is higher availability of advanced respiratory devices and increasing prevalence rate of respiratory diseases. Anesthesia delivery machine is also lucrative sub-segment of the market. This is projected to achieve a growth rate value of USD 32.1 Million during the forecast period. Usage of these devices is mostly in surgeries and assist in monitoring anesthesia levels throughout the procedure.

Providers of the global anesthesia & respiratory devices market offers a broad range of variety and introduction of low priced multi-featured devices have escalated the competition in market within the manufactures. The prominent players operating anesthesia and respiratory device market includes Invacare, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Drägerwerk AG, Teleflex, Philips Healthcare, OSI systems, Medtronic, Smiths Medical and Getinge AB.

Key segments of the global anesthesia and respiratory devices market

Device Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)

Anesthesia Devices

Anesthesia Machines

Anesthesia Workstation

Anesthesia Delivery Machines

Anesthesia Ventilators

Anesthesia Monitors

Anesthesia Disposables

Anesthesia Masks

Anesthesia Accessories

Respiratory Devices

Respiratory Devices

Humidifiers

Nebulizers

Oxygen Concentrators

Positive Airway Pressure Devices

Reusable Resuscitators

Ventilators

Respiratory Inhalers

Respiratory Measurement Devices

Pulse Oximetry Systems

Capnographs

Spirometers

Peak Flowmeters

Respiratory Disposables

Disposable Oxygen Masks

Resuscitators

Tracheostomy Tubes

Oxygen Cannula

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

K.

France

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America, Middle-East & Africa

Brazil

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of the World

What does the report include?

The study on the global anesthesia and respiratory devices market includes qualitative factors such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Additionally, the market has been evaluated using the value chain and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

The study covers qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market segmented on the basis of anesthesia devices, respiratory devices and region. Moreover, the study provides similar information for the key geographies.

Actual market sizes and forecasts have been provided for all the above-mentioned segments

The study includes the profiles of key players in the market with a significant global and/or regional presence

Who should buy this report?

This study is suitable for industry participants and stakeholders in the anesthesia and respiratory devices Industry. The report will benefit:

Executives of anesthesia and respiratory devices companies that are engaged in the distribution and marketing

Managers within financial institutions looking to publish recent and forecasted statistics pertaining to anesthesia and respiratory devices.

Venture capitalist looking into investing capital

Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers and financial organizations looking for innovative solutions.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and academic institutions looking for insights into the market to determine future strategies

Purchase This Premium Research Report: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/700

About Adroit Market Research:

Adroit Market Research provide quantified B2B research on numerous opportunistic markets, and offer customized research reports, consulting services, and syndicate research reports. We assist our clients to strategize business decisions and attain sustainable growth in their respective domain. Additionally, we support them with their revenue planning, marketing strategies, and assist them to make decisions before the competition so that they remain ahead of the curve.

Contact Information:

Ryan Johnson

Adroit Market Research

3131 McKinney Ave #600

Dallas, TX 75204

Tel: +1-214-884-6068