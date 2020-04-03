Artificial Cochlea Market : Things To Know About Worldwide Industrial Growth 2020-2027

Artificial cochlea or cochlear implant is an electronic device that transmit a sense of sound to person severely deaf. The implant consists of an external portion that sits behind the ear and a second portion that is surgically placed under the skin. A cochlear implant is very different from a hearing aid. Hearing aids amplify sounds so they may be detected by damaged ears, whereas, cochlear implants bypass damaged portions of the ear and directly stimulate the auditory nerve. Signals generated by the implant are sent by way of the auditory nerve to the brain, which recognizes the signals as sound. Hearing through a cochlear implant is different from normal hearing and takes time to learn or relearn.

Rising number of new cases of hearing loss in geriatric population, development of new technology in cochlea implants, favorable reimbursement policies are driving the Artificial Cochlea market. The government initiatives such as the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA) has several provisions for improving the hearing ability are driving the Artificial Cochlea market.

The key players influencing the market are:

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cochlear Ltd

NeuroPace, Inc.

Medtronic

GN Store Nord

MED-EL

Sonova Holding AG

Starkey Hearing Technologies

Widex A/S

RION Co. Ltd

