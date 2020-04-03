Australia Taxi Market 2020: Industry, Size, Share, Application, Growth, Demands, Opportunities, Trend Analysis and Forecast till 2024

The Australia taxi market is expected to project a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period 2019-2024.

Taxis play a major role in the Australian transportation network. The demand for taxis is consistently increasing in the country, owing to numerous benefits to the consumer, such as booking convenience, multiple payment options, 24×7 customer support, GPS-enabled vehicles, and electronic fare meters. Apart from the aforementioned benefits, shared transportation is also growing due to the cost benefits it offers to its customers.

Some of the major factors driving the growth of the market are increasing demand for ridesharing, the rise in online taxi booking applications, and the entry of new ride sharing platforms in the country. However, reliability issues and the abolishment of taxi licenses and levies on rides (hurting taxi license holders), may hinder the growth of the market.

Scope of the Report

A taxi is defined as a vehicle for hire with a driver, used by a single passenger or small group of passengers.

The Australian taxi market has been segmented by the method of request and vehicle type.

Key Market Trends

Internet Method of Request is Expected to Witness the Fastest Growth

The internet method of request is expected to witness the highest CAGR, of over 8%, during the forecast period.

This segment of the market covers taxis booked through the internet i.e., via apps, and online booking. The ridesharing industry in the country has increased significantly over the years, with the launch of Uber in 2012. Ridesharing is defined as the deployment of existing and under-utilized vehicles. Ridesharing utilizes a digital platform to connect drivers and riders, in turn resulting in lower transaction costs between buyers and sellers.

With the launch of the internet method of booking a cab, along with the evolution of ridesharing, the overall transport market in the country has increased, rather than capturing the existing taxi market. Consequently, this has resulted in the expansion of the on-demand transport market. Additionally, rising IT and telecommunication adoption is expected to further aid in propelling the internet method of booking.

Uber opened the way for new entrants into the market, despite the regulations that tightly controlled Australia’s taxi market. The launch of services by European company Taxify, in December 2017, and India’s Ola, in February 2018, are likely to result in heavy competition among all companies in the market, along with competition from the local players, such as GoCatch, ihail, Cabcharge, and GM Cabs.

Geographical Trends

The Australian taxi network is predominant in the states of New South Wales (NSW), Queensland, and Victoria. The NSW taxi network forms an integral part of the state’s public transport system and complements other forms of public transport. The taxi license values in Sydney witnessed a decline and huge variations since 2012, with the entry of Uber. However, they were stabilized after the emergence of ridesharing regulation in 2015.

In 2018, NSW dominated the market, followed by Queensland and Victoria. Taxis are a crucial part of the NSW public transport system, and therefore the NSW taxi industry is predominantly regulated by the NSW Government, under the Passenger Transport Act 1990. Moreover, the NSW taxi industry is not supported by government funding and purely depends on private investment. In 2017, NSW taxi licenses noticed a drastic fall, to an average of AUD 200,000, from AUD 406,000 in October 2016, after Uber ridesharing services were legalized in Sydney in 2012.

However, the NSW taxi industry has a significant presence of accredited taxi networks, such as GM Cabs, Premier Cabs, Manly Warringah Cabs, RSL Cabs, Legion Cabs, and St George Cabs, to support authorized taxi drivers commence driving taxi in NSW. Furthermore, taxi licenses grant exclusive access to rank and hail services. No new licenses in NSW were introduced in 2017, to tackle the stable taxi industry growth issue, after the disrupting ridesharing services offered by Uber in Australia since 2012.

As of May 2018, Victoria‘s taxi licenses recorded 10,167, while hire licenses increased to 34,879, due to a significant rise in the number of new entrants, after the release of the abolishment of license fee regulation. Abolishing license fee for taxis and hired vehicles is likely to encourage more taxis or hire service operators to enter and compete in the market.

Competitive Landscape

The Australian taxi market is being tapped by numerous domestic players, resulting in a highly competitive market environment.

Some of the significant players in the market are Uber Technologies Inc., Taxify, GM Cabs, Cab IT, and Yellow Cabs. Of the existing players, in 2017, Uber occupied a 3% share of the overall market, followed by Yellow Cabs, and Black and White Cabs.

Other players include Silvertop, 13 Cabs, Premier Cabs, Rydo Taxi, Shehab, and Shofer. Shehab Taxi service is fully focused on providing solutions to only women and children.

