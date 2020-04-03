Baby Drinks Market Registering a CAGR of 10.4% from 2017 to 2023| Nestle S.A.,Heinz and Hain Celestial Group,Abbott Laboratories,Mead Johnson Nutrition Company

The global baby drinks market was valued at $20,936 million in 2016, and is expected to garner $41,616 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 10.4% from 2017 to 2023. The baby drinks market comprises various products, including infant formula, baby juice, and baby electrolyte, which are designed for infants and toddlers. Infant formula is a globally acceptable alternative to breastfeeding due to their high nutrient content.

Enspire infant formula and toddler milk and Similac infant formula and toddler milk are some of the significant infant formulas available for healthy and full-term infants. Baby juices include all natural fruit juices, which are specifically prepared for babies up to 3 years of age. Gerber’s ready-to-drink pear juice, apple carrot blend, and mix fruit juice are some of the major baby juice products.

Nestle S.A.,Heinz and Hain Celestial Group,Abbott Laboratories,Mead Johnson Nutrition Company, LLC.,Danone,Beingmate Group Co. Ltd.,HiPP GmbH & Co,Campbell Soup Company,Arla Foods,D. Signstore

In addition to breastmilk and infant formula, physicians recommend the use of baby electrolytes to replenish the water and salt content in the body. Pedialyte, Infalyte, and ReVital are some of the common brands of baby electrolytes.

Increased participation of women in the labor force has led to higher consumption of ready-to-eat baby food products. Infant formula, nutritious juices, and electrolytes are ideal alternatives for feeding babies as per convenience. Rapid urbanization and growth of the middle class have led to the changes in the lifestyle of people. The change in consumer perception towards high nutritional foods is one of the key drivers of the market. The infant formula segment accounts for almost 95% share of the baby drinks market.

In the present scenario, consumers have become more health conscious and prefer minimally-processed foods and natural drinks. However, concerns related to food safety and decline in global birth rate are expected to hamper the market growth.

The global baby drinks market is segmented based on product, application, distribution channel, and geography. Based on product, it is divided into infant formula, baby juice, and baby electrolyte. The market is segmented based on age groups, which include <6 months, 6 months to 12 months, 12 months to 36 months, and >36 months. Based on distribution channel, it is categorized into hypermarkets, supermarkets, pharmacy/medical stores, specialty stores, hard discounter stores, and others. The market is analyzed based on geography into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Researchers conducting the research also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent amendments in the government regulation and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry. The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions, and mergers, as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

The report profiles the key players in the industry along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Baby Drinks market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

