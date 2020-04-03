Biometrics-as-a-Service Market 2020-2025 Size Thriving Worldwide with Topmost Key Vendors like Accenture, BioID, Fujitsu, Leidos Holding, IDEMIA, NEC Corporation, M2SYS Technology, Fulcrum Biometrics, Iritech, and Imageware Systems Incorporated

Global biometrics-as-a-service market size is expected to reach over USD 3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of over 19%. The report on Biometrics-as-a-service market is aimed to equip report readers with versatile understanding on diverse marketing opportunities that are rampantly available across regional hubs. A thorough assessment and evaluation of these factors are likely to influence incremental growth prospects in the keyword market.

Additionally, in this Biometrics-as-a-service market research report, besides ample understanding shared in the previous sections, the report also presents this comprehensive research report gauges for decisive conclusions concerning growth factors and determinants, eventually influencing holistic growth and lucrative business models in global Biometrics-as-a-service market.

The major players of the global Biometrics-as-a-service market are Accenture, BioID, Fujitsu, Leidos Holding, IDEMIA, NEC Corporation, M2SYS Technology, Fulcrum Biometrics, Iritech, and Imageware Systems Incorporated. Moreover, the other potential players in the biometrics-as-a-service market are Phonexia, Smilepass, M2SYS, and Certibio. The recognized companies are coming up with innovative and new entertainment technologies and solutions. For instance, in May 2019, BioID and TESIS SYSware collaborated to integrate BioID Web Service (BWS) into TESIS SYSware’s ASPR automated password recovery tool. With this collaboration, TESIS SYSware now provides liveness detection along with facial recognition.

Segment Overview of Global Biometrics-as-a-Service Market

Component Overview, 2018-2025 (USD Billion)

Solution

Services

Modality Overview, 2018-2025 (USD Billion)

Unimodal Biometrics

Multi-Modal Biometrics

Industry Vertical Overview, 2018-2025 (USD Billion)

IT & Telecom

Retail and E-commerce

BFSI

Healthcare

Government & Defence

Others

Regional Overview, 2018-2025 (USD Billion)

North America

S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

UAE

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

What does the report include?