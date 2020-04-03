Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Market is Subject to Grow At A Higher CAGR | Global Industry Analysis By Size Estimation, Share, Business Growth, Demand and Regional Trends

Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Market Report 2020-2027 includes a comprehensive analysis of the present Market. The report starts with the basic Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold industry overview and then goes into each and every detail.

Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including “Abbott, Cook Medical, Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic Plc., Stentys SA, MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG (Getinge AB), W.L. Gore & Associates, C. R. Bard, Inc., and Theragenics Corporation.”

Bioresorbable vascular scaffold (BVS) is a nonmetallic mesh tube, which is used to treat blocked arteries. It is similar to a stent but gradually dissolves once the blocked artery starts functioning naturally again, enabling the artery to return to its natural state. The scaffold disappears in around 12-24 months and supports the vessel until it gain its full function. BVS is designed to help open up a blocked artery in the heart and restore blood flow to the heart muscle. It is used by patients who are suffering from different types of cardiovascular diseases. Some of the commonly used BVS for cardiac procedures include Poly-L-Lactide (PLLA) bioresorbable scaffold, metallic bioresorbable scaffold, and hybrid bioresorbable scaffold.

