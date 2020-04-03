Blockchain Identity Management Market Global Trends with Industry Growth to 2027 – Amazon, Bitfury, BTL Group, Civic Technologies, Evernym, Factom, IBM, KYC-Chain, Netki, Shocard

Blockchain Identity Management Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period.

Blockchain technology helps in creating a platform for the protection of individual’s identity against theft and potential fraudulent activities. It also enables the individuals to create digitally encrypted identities with comprehensive security functionalities. Maintaining separate profiles for authentication is challenging. Blockchain aids in replacing the username and passwords of these profiles and saves the overall time. The increasing concerns related to security in the conventional approaches have significantly steered the adoption of blockchain identity management. However, absence of a universal set of standards is impeding the growth of the blockchain identity management market to a certain extent. Proliferation of IoT technology is opportunistic for the market growth.

The reports cover key developments in the Blockchain Identity Management market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Amazon Web Services

Bitfury

BTL Group

Civic Technologies

Evernym

Factom

IBM Corporation

KYC-Chain

Netki

Shocard

The “Global Blockchain Identity Management Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Blockchain Identity Management market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Blockchain Identity Management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Blockchain Identity Management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Blockchain Identity Management market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Blockchain Identity Management Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Blockchain Identity Management market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Blockchain Identity Management market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Blockchain Identity Management Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Blockchain Identity Management Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Blockchain Identity Management Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Blockchain Identity Management Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

