Blood Screening And Typing Market Grows With Changing Consumer Preferences & New Opportunities

The global market for blood screening and typing should grow from $7.7 billion in 2018 to reach $9.9 billion by 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% for the period of 2018-2023.

Report Scope:

This report focuses on the screening and analysis of donor blood and patient blood. It covers the current market dynamics and various forces that are impacting the market. Two markets are analyzed: blood screening and blood typing. By technology, the blood screening market is segmented into serological technologies Enzyme linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) and chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA), agglutination tests such as gel card agglutination, microplate-based agglutination, and lateral flow tests), nucleic acid amplification technologies (PCR-based and non-PCR based), microbiology techniques (blood culture and antimicrobial susceptibility tests) and niche technologies such as microarray, DNA sequencing.

By blood supply, the market is segmented into patient blood and donor blood. Patient blood supply analysis covers the qualitative detection of infectious diseases such as sexually transmitted diseases and blood-borne infections like sepsis, and blood grouping and typing analysis tests. Donor blood testing involves analysis of donor blood units, including infectious disease screening and blood grouping tests.

By end-user the market is segmented into hospitals, standalone blood banks and reference laboratories. By region, the blood screening and typing market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and Rest of the World (ROW). ROW includes South America, the Middle East and Africa. This report also covers the competitive landscape, detailing the companies engaged in offering products for blood screening and typing. Detailed profiles of the top leading companies are also included.

Summary

The global blood screening and typing market was valued at REDACTED in 2017 and is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED to reach a value of REDACTED by 2023. Growth is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious disease like sexually transmitted disease and blood infections. Increases in automation have had a profound impact on the analysis of large sample units of blood with limited errors. New technological products like sequencing and microarrays are expected to propel the growth of the market.

